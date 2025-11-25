GreenSpace Appoints Industry Veteran Joe Khoury as Chief Digital Officer to Accelerate Next-Stage Growth

Corona, CA, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenSpace , a leading provider of secure business document and data management solutions for regulated industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Khoury as Chief Digital Officer. Khoury is a seasoned veteran of highly regulated markets and most recently served as Vice President of Business Systems at MariMed, one of the nation’s top multi-state cannabis operators.

Khoury brings deep expertise in digital marketing, e-commerce, data architecture, and emerging AI technologies. During his eight-year tenure at MariMed, he spearheaded software strategy and incepted and implemented the technology systems that enabled revenue growth from $6 million to more than $150 million annually. He previously built CannabisRegulations.ai, the first LCCM-powered, state-specific regulatory intelligence platform for cannabis and hemp, and founded iRollie, an early pioneer in cannabis packaging and design.

“From building enterprise data foundations to architecting AI-ready platforms, my work has always focused on turning operational chaos into actionable intelligence,” Khoury said. “I’m thrilled to help GreenSpace deliver that same transformation—bringing operators a unified view of their business and the tools to act with speed, accuracy, and foresight.”

According to GreenSpace CEO Jason Paredes, Khoury’s rare combination of technical skill, creativity, and industry acumen makes him a powerful addition to GreenSpace.

“Having worked with Joe before, I know firsthand the level of excellence he brings to every project,” Paredes said. “His approach to digital strategy aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify complexity and bring clarity to regulated operations. He’ll be a real catalyst for our organization moving forward.”

GreenSpace is a unified operations and compliance platform that transforms scattered documents, siloed workflows, and complex regulatory requirements into a secure, centralized system. Purpose-built for high-accountability industries, the platform helps teams stay organized, mitigate risk, and move faster with clarity and confidence.

Given GreenSpace’s mission to deliver secure, intelligent business solutions for regulated markets, Khoury’s expertise fits seamlessly with the company’s direction.

“Joe brings a rare combination of technical vision and operational experience in regulated markets,” Paredes added. “His leadership will accelerate our product roadmap and help deliver even more powerful, secure, and intuitive solutions for our clients.”

About GreenSpace:

GreenSpace, a sister company of Temeka Group, is an advanced location-based management system for critical operating documents and compliance data, combined with a powerful project management engine. By translating complex requirements into clear, actionable tasks, GreenSpace reduces operational burdens for operators, regulators, and financial partners alike.