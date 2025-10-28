BNP Paribas SA: RELEASE OF THE 3rd AMENDMENT TO THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024

RELEASE OF THE 3rd AMENDMENT
TO THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024
PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 28 October 2025
BNP Paribas announces the publication of the 3rd amendment to the English version of the Universal registration document and Annual financial report 2024.
This amendment was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 28 October 2025 and is listed under n° D.25-0122-A03.
The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/financial-reports and on the AMF website.
Attachment