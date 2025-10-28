HON Explores How Color, Sustainability, and Flexible Design Are Shaping K–12 Learning Environments

Muscatine, IA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As schools redefine what learning looks like, The HON Company is shaping the next generation of design in education, guided by research-driven innovation and brought to life through its Color in Motion initiative, which blends color and flexibility to create spaces that move, adapt, and inspire.

“The classroom has evolved far beyond four walls,” said Taylor Morgan, Senior Workplace Advisory Manager at The HON Company. “Research shows that color, flexibility, and well-being are deeply connected. When they align, they transform how students learn, focus, and feel. We’re helping schools design with intention, using color theory and adaptable solutions to create inclusive, engaging spaces where every learner can thrive.”

Color in Motion: The Power of Color in Shaping K-12 Environments.

Color doesn’t just brighten a room, it changes how students think, feel, and connect. Through its Color in Motion initiative, HON helps schools use color as a design tool that enhances focus, belonging, and creativity. Rooted in research, this approach encourages educators to design intentionally, using color to support well-being and reflect the unique spirit of every school.

The philosophy centers on three guiding principles:

Academic Excellence: Evidence-based color choices improve focus, reduce distractions, and enhance memory and creativity, creating environments where students can thrive.

Flexibility Through Design : Dynamic color strategies pair with adaptable layouts to support a variety of teaching styles and learning modes. Color cues and movable furniture make it easy to shift between collaboration, independent study, and hands-on exploration.

Empowering School Identity: Intentional palettes reflect culture, pride, and belonging. By weaving school colors and community values into design, spaces become authentic, welcoming, and distinctly their own.

The brand brings this to life through products like SmartLink®, a foundational piece of HON’s education portfolio that continues to evolve alongside modern learning. With a newly expanded range of polyshell colors, SmartLink chairs help schools design with intention, using color to create spaces that enhance engagement, identity, and focus. The new palette aligns with Color in Motion, offering flexibility to create zones that calm, energize, and inspire across every grade level.

The Flexible Classroom: Furniture That Moves with the Curriculum

Today’s classrooms are dynamic, not static, and flexibility has become the foundation of effective learning. HON’s education solutions empower teachers to move beyond traditional setups, creating spaces that shift as easily as students’ ideas.

New to the portfolio, Field Trip™ Tables exemplify this forward-thinking approach. Designed for creativity and movement, Field Trip features writable surfaces, configurable heights, and smooth mobility, encouraging students to collaborate, experiment, and learn from every angle. It’s a tool that transforms the classroom into an active, student-centered environment built for exploration.

But flexibility goes beyond a single product. Across the portfolio, each solution works together to create cohesive, adaptable learning ecosystems:

Confetti™ Cushions & Lounges bring color, comfort, and creativity to the classroom through lightweight, portable seating that encourages movement, collaboration, and playful learning.

Build™ Makerspace Tables provide durability and choice, with customizable shapes, color options, and surface materials that bring hands-on learning to life.

Tangram™ Modular Seating encourages collaboration and connection through color and form, ideal for lounges, media centers, and common areas.

Roll Call™ Lecterns give educators a mobile command center with height adjustability and lightweight maneuverability for on-the-go teaching.

Class-ifi™ Mobile Storage keeps materials accessible and organized, ensuring classrooms stay clutter-free and flexible between lessons.

Together, these solutions reflect a shared belief that movement drives engagement, and that adaptable design should support the way teachers and students work best. When furniture is mobile, versatile, and intuitive, educators can focus on what matters most, connecting with students.

Designing with Conscience: Materials that Support Health and Well-Being

Sustainability and well-being are at the heart of HON’s education solutions. The company designs long-lasting products and integrates renewable resources that are free from harmful PFAS chemicals in applicable products, ensuring healthier, more durable learning environments. These efforts align with the brand's broader corporate responsibility commitments: designing for longevity, minimizing environmental impact, and supporting communities through responsible sourcing and manufacturing.

Beyond environmental responsibility, the brand extends this approach through biophilic design, the intentional use of natural colors, materials, and patterns that bring the restorative qualities of nature indoors. Earth tones, organic textures, and calming hues help nurture focus and well-being, connecting students and educators to their environments in meaningful ways.

“Schools that incorporate natural colors into learning environments heal students and teachers alike,” said Morgan. “Earth tones are proven to reduce stress and improve attention spans. The extensive colorways of our education-focused furniture, incorporating greens, blues, and earthy tones—are designed to innovate and improve classrooms.”

From color and flexibility to sustainability and well-being, HON’s approach to K–12 design reflects a single goal: creating environments where every learner and educator can thrive. As schools continue to evolve, we remain focused on developing adaptable, lasting solutions that grow alongside students and communities. By combining research, creativity, and purpose, HON is shaping spaces that make learning more engaging, inclusive, and inspiring for all.

Experience HON at EDspaces 2025

HON will showcase its latest K–12 innovations and the Color in Motion philosophy at EDspaces Booth #1137, where attendees can experience firsthand how color and flexibility work together to shape tomorrow’s classrooms. To learn more, visit www.hon.com/industry/education-furniture.

About HON

Since 1944, HON, an HNI Company, has been in the business of making workspaces work better. To HON, even an inch of space can make a huge difference in how you work. That’s why we go to extremes to build office furniture that helps you work smarter, more comfortably, and on your terms. Whether the pressure is on, or the rest of the office is gone, we’re right there with you. HON has showrooms in three cities across the United States - New York City, Washington DC, and our headquarters in Muscatine, Iowa. For additional information, visit www.hon.com or follow HON on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

