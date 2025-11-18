HON Reimagines Chicago Presence with New Fulton Market Space at 320 North Sangamon

Muscatine, IA, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HON Company, an award-winning manufacturer of workplace and educational furniture, announced it will launch a new 12,000+ square-foot showroom in the city’s vibrant Fulton Market district at Tishman Speyer’s 320 North Sangamon. The move to Fulton Market represents a significant strategic investment and a reintroduction of the HON brand to Chicago’s dynamic architecture and design communities. The new location will serve as a vital destination to work with customers, partner with dealers, and inspire designers with the full range of the brand’s capabilities and award-winning design solutions.

The new showroom, located at 320 N Sangamon St., Fulton Market, Chicago, IL, is opening June 2026, in conjunction with Fulton Market Design Days. Completed in 2021, 320 North Sangamon is Chicago’s new workplace destination designed with everything forward-looking companies need to innovate and engage. Developed by Tishman Speyer and Chicago-based Mark Goodman & Associates and designed by Chicago-based architecture firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz, the 13-story, 270,000-square-foot tower features efficient, largely column-free floorplates and 13-foot ceiling heights. The building has achieved LEED Gold and FitWel certifications, and its Dedicated Outdoor Air System is Chicago’s first and only office building ventilation and circulation system that is 100 percent water-based.

“Creating and bringing to market this new space is a pivotal moment for HON and a declaration of our commitment to the future of work, learning, and the entire Chicago design community,” said Jason Hagedorn, President – HNI Workplace Furnishings. “We feel energized by the fresh direction of the space and look forward to reintroducing HON as part of Fulton Market Design Days.”

# # #

About HON

Since 1944, HON, an HNI Company, has been in the business of making workspaces work better. To HON, even an inch of space can make a huge difference in how you work. That’s why we go to extremes to build office furniture that helps you work smarter, more comfortably, and on your terms. Whether the pressure is on, or the rest of the office is gone, we’re right there with you. HON has showrooms in three cities across the United States - New York City, Washington DC, and our headquarters in Muscatine, Iowa. For additional information, visit www.hon.com or follow HON on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation has been improving where people live, work, and gather for more than 75 years. HNI is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at https://www.hnicorp.com.

