Palantir and NVIDIA Team Up to Operationalize AI — Turning Enterprise Data Into Dynamic Decision Intelligence

Palantir is integrating NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries and open-source NVIDIA Nemotron models into its Ontology framework at the core of the Palantir AI Platform.

Lowe’s is pioneering operational AI for its supply chain logistics with Palantir and NVIDIA.





WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC Washington, D.C. -- NVIDIA today announced a collaboration with Palantir Technologies Inc. to build a first-of-its-kind integrated technology stack for operational AI — including analytics capabilities, reference workflows, automation features and customizable, specialized AI agents — to accelerate and optimize complex enterprise and government systems.

Palantir Ontology , at the core of the Palantir AI Platform (AIP), will integrate NVIDIA GPU-accelerated data processing and route optimization libraries, open models and accelerated computing. This combination of Ontology and NVIDIA AI will support customers by providing the advanced, context-aware reasoning necessary for operational AI.

Enterprises using the customizable technology stack will be able to tap into their data to power domain-specific automations and AI agents for the sophisticated operating environments of retailers, healthcare providers, financial services and the public sector.

“Palantir and NVIDIA share a vision: to put AI into action, turning enterprise data into decision intelligence,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “By combining Palantir’s powerful AI-driven platform with NVIDIA CUDA-X accelerated computing and Nemotron open AI models, we’re creating a next-generation engine to fuel AI-specialized applications and agents that run the world’s most complex industrial and operational pipelines.”

“Palantir is focused on deploying AI that delivers immediate, asymmetric value to our customers,” said Alex Karp, cofounder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. “We are proud to partner with NVIDIA to fuse our AI-driven decision intelligence systems with the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure.”

Lowe’s Pioneers AI-Driven Logistics With Palantir and NVIDIA

Lowe’s, among the first to tap this integrated technology stack from Palantir and NVIDIA, is creating a digital replica of its global supply chain network to enable dynamic and continuous AI optimization. This technology can support supply chain agility while boosting cost savings and customer satisfaction.

“Modern supply chains are incredibly complex, dynamic systems, and AI will be critical to helping Lowe’s adapt and optimize quickly amid constantly changing conditions,” said Seemantini Godbole, executive vice president and chief digital and information officer at Lowe’s. “Even small shifts in demand can create ripple effects across the global network. By combining Palantir technologies with NVIDIA AI, Lowe’s is reimagining retail logistics, enabling us to serve customers better every day.”

Advancing Operational Intelligence

Palantir AIP workloads run in the most complex compliance domains and require the highest standards of privacy and data security. The Ontology at the heart of AIP creates a digital replica of an organization by organizing complex data and logic into interconnected virtual objects, links and actions that represent real-world concepts and their relationships.

Together, this provides enterprises with an intelligent, AI-enabled operating system that drives efficiency through business process automation.

To advance enterprise intelligence for the era of AI, NVIDIA data processing, AI software, open models and accelerated computing are now natively integrated with and available through Ontology and AIP. Customers can use NVIDIA CUDA-X ™ data science libraries for data processing, paired with NVIDIA accelerated computing, via Ontology to drive real-time, AI-driven decision-making for complex, business-critical workflows.

The NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform, including NVIDIA cuOpt ™ decision optimization software, will enable enterprises to use AI for dynamic supply-chain management.

NVIDIA Nemotron ™ reasoning and NVIDIA NeMo Retriever ™ open models will enable enterprises to rapidly build AI agents informed by Ontology.

NVIDIA and Palantir are also working to bring the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture to Palantir AIP. This will accelerate the end-to-end AI pipeline, from data processing and analytics to model development and fine-tuning to production AI, using long-thinking, reasoning agents. Enterprises will be able to run AIP in NVIDIA AI factories for optimized acceleration.

Palantir AIP will also be supported in the new NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design , announced separately today.

At NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C., attendees can register to join Palantir and NVIDIA for a hands-on workshop on operationalizing AI, taking place Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 3:15–5:00 p.m. ET.

Learn more about how NVIDIA and partners are advancing AI innovation in the U.S. by watching the NVIDIA GTC Washington, D.C., keynote by Huang .

