Vereigen Media Reinforces Its Position as a Trusted B2B Lead Generation Partner for Tech & SaaS Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading B2B lead generation company, has strengthened its position as a trusted go-to-partner for Tech & SaaS brands across the United States and globally. With the commitment to first-party data, human-verification, and zero-outsourcing the company continues to redefine what genuine B2B demand generation means in today’s data driven marketplace.

For years Vereigen Media, has delivered exceptional results on the principle of Leads. Done Right. They have stood apart from the other competitors by relying completely on human verification and verified intent for every B2B campaign. The people-first approach ensures accuracy, transparency, and genuine engagement for lead generation solutions.





Empowering B2B Growth with Verified Engagement

In today’s evolving landscape, traditional lead generation methods are falling short, relying on outdated tactics and third-party data that often lack accuracy and compliance. Vereigen Media stands apart with a first-party approach, zero outsourcing, and a human verification process that ensures every lead is qualified, compliant, and genuinely engaged.



Verified Content Engagement (Content Syndication): This approach ensures your content reaches the right decision makers at the right stage and time, driving high-quality leads, authentic engagement, and faster pipeline growth.

VM Engage (Display & Programmatic Ads): The advertising solution that goes beyond broad campaigns, driving targeted traffic, strengthening campaign performance, and maximizing ROI.

Event Registration: Beyond generic promotion, they pinpoint your ideal customers to ensure relevance and accuracy, helping tech and SaaS companies fill their events. Outreach is personalized to encourage sign-ups and keep attendees engaged, with human-verified, first-party registrants that match your ICP.

ABM Campaign: This ABM solution helps to identify, engage, and convert high-value accounts with personalized campaign, focusing on the valuable accounts that matter.

This ABM solution helps to identify, engage, and convert high-value accounts with personalized campaign, focusing on the valuable accounts that matter. Demand Generation: This solution drives real growth targeting to deliver high-quality leads for measurable business outcomes. With demand gen services it maximizes engagement and conversion rates.





“Our clients choose us because we don’t just deliver leads, we deliver real outcomes. Every contact is verified by real people, every campaign is powered by first-party intelligence, and every outcome is measurable.”

- Charlotte Graham, Executive Director, Enterprise Sales, Vereigen Media

Real Results. Real Relationships.

With access to over 107 million first party data, Vereigen Media supports hundreds and thousands of leading tech and SaaS brands across the United States and globally. The clients including ServiceNow, AnyDesk, and top cybersecurity enterprises have reported significant growth in lead quality, engagement, and ROI.



ServiceNow achieved 90% MQL conversion rate with less than 1% lead replacement rate.

achieved with less than rate. AnyDesk reported over 8% preliminary engagement rate with largest Q4 pipeline generation impact.

“Vereigen Media has proven themselves to deliver. They have outperformed other suppliers turning things around, making us feel like an extension of our own marketing team.”

- Hieu Trung Do, Digital Marketing Specialist at ServiceNow.

The above success stories of Vereigen Media states their commitment to performance, authenticity, and collaboration. This helps them set a new industry standard for what verified B2B demand generation should look like.

Driving the Future of Ethical, First-Party Marketing

As global data regulations evolve, Vereigen Media’s privacy-first approach ensures full compliance with laws like GDPR, CCPA, and other localized privacy laws. By using first-party engagement intelligence and human validation, the company helps brands build deeper relationships while maintaining trust and transparency.

The company’s SMART ABM (Simplification of Marketing Activities and Response Technology) framework further personalizes outreach, aligning marketing strategies with verified behavioral insights to optimize conversion and retention.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media a U.S. -based B2B lead generation company specializes in verified demand generation, content engagement, and first-party data verification by their in-house data experts. This company empowers Tech, SaaS, Media, Marketing, and other various industries driving measurable marketing success through human-verified engagement and privacy-compliant data strategies.

With over 200 data professionals worldwide, Vereigen Media is redefining how businesses connect with their audiences, one verified conversation at a time.



Leads. Done Right.

