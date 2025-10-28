Stellantis Advances Global Robotaxi Strategy With New Collaboration With NVIDIA, Uber and Foxconn

Designed to pave the way for: Expanding Stellantis’ growing ecosystem for Level 4 (driverless) autonomous mobility worldwide Combining vehicle engineering, AI computing, ride-hailing operations, and electronics into a scalable solution Building on Stellantis’ AV-Ready Platforms to deliver safe, efficient, and affordable robotaxi services

Reinforces Stellantis’ global approach to collaboration with leading technology and mobility partners

Adds to Stellantis’ recently announced collaboration with Pony.ai to advance robotaxi development in Europe

AMSTERDAM, October 28, 2025 – Stellantis today announced a new collaboration with NVIDIA, Uber Technologies, Inc., and Foxconn to explore the joint development and future deployment of Level 4 (driverless) autonomous vehicles for robotaxi services worldwide.

This initiative marks significant progress in Stellantis’ global robotaxi strategy, following its recently announced agreement with Pony.ai to test autonomous vehicles in Europe. Together, these efforts position Stellantis to play a significant role in the transition toward safe, efficient, and sustainable autonomous transportation.

Driving the Next Era of Mobility

Together, the companies intend to combine their strengths – Stellantis’ global vehicle engineering and manufacturing expertise, NVIDIA’s autonomous driving software and AI computing, Foxconn’s electronics and system integration capabilities, and Uber’s leadership in ride-hailing operations – to explore a new generation of Level 4 autonomous vehicles.

The collaboration will build on Stellantis’ AV-Ready Platforms – specifically the K0 Medium Size Van and STLA Small – powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 autonomous vehicle architecture, which includes the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS operating system and full-stack NVIDIA DRIVE AV software (NDAS) purpose-built for Level 4 autonomy. Stellantis AV-Ready platforms are designed for maximum flexibility to adapt to multiple passenger and commercial mobility use cases.

Uber plans to deploy Stellantis autonomous vehicles in select cities worldwide, starting with 5,000 units, with initial operations beginning in the United States. Pilot programs and testing are expected to ramp up over the coming years, with Start of Production (SOP) targeted for 2028.

Roles and Responsibilities

Stellantis will design, engineer, and manufacture autonomous vehicles based on its LCVs and STLA Small AV-Ready Platforms, integrating NVIDIA DRIVE AV software to enable Level 4 driverless capabilities.

will design, engineer, and manufacture autonomous vehicles based on its LCVs and STLA Small AV-Ready Platforms, integrating NVIDIA DRIVE AV software to enable Level 4 driverless capabilities. NVIDIA will provide its NVIDIA DRIVE AV software, including L4 Parking and L4 Driving capabilities based on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 architecture.

will provide its NVIDIA DRIVE AV software, including L4 Parking and L4 Driving capabilities based on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 architecture. Foxconn will collaborate with Stellantis on hardware and systems integration.

will collaborate with Stellantis on hardware and systems integration. Uber will operate the robotaxi services, expanding its fleet with Stellantis-built vehicles integrating NVIDIA DRIVE AV software.

Stellantis’ AV-Ready Platforms are engineered to support Level 4 capabilities through technology upgrades that efficiently integrate all key components, including system redundancies, advanced sensor suites, and high-performance computing, into a flexible and scalable architecture. The result is one of the most competitive platforms in the industry, optimized for safety and reliability, and total cost of ownership for service operators.

Executive Quotes

Antonio Filosa, CEO, Stellantis: “Autonomous mobility opens the door to new, more affordable transportation choices for customers. We have built AV-Ready Platforms to meet growing demand, and by partnering with leaders in AI, electronics, and mobility services, we aim to create a scalable solution that delivers smarter, safer, and more efficient mobility for everyone.”

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber: “NVIDIA is the backbone of the AI era and is now fully harnessing that innovation to unleash L4 autonomy at enormous scale, with Stellantis among the first to integrate NVIDIA’s technology for deployment on Uber. We are thrilled to work with Stellantis to bring thousands of their autonomous vehicles to riders around the world.”

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA: “Level 4 autonomy isn’t just a milestone for the auto industry – it’s a leap in AI capability. The vehicle becomes a robot – one that sees, perceives, plans, and drives with superhuman precision. By combining Stellantis’ global scale with NVIDIA DRIVE and Foxconn’s system integration, we’re creating a new class of purpose-built robotaxi fleets – making transportation safer, more accessible, and more affordable for everyone.”

Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn: “Autonomous mobility is a strategic priority within Foxconn’s EV program. The strategic partnerships and strengths across NVIDIA, Stellantis, and Uber accelerate the deployment of Level 4 robotaxi technology, with Foxconn delivering HPC, sensor integration to enable a global rollout.”

About the Collaboration

The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishes the framework for future agreements covering technology development, licensing, production, and vehicle procurement. Each company retains the flexibility to pursue additional collaborations in the autonomous driving space.

This new initiative complements Stellantis’ recent partnership with Pony.ai, announced earlier this month, to co-develop and test Level 4 autonomous vehicles in Europe – a first step toward deploying robotaxi services on European roads.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

