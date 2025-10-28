BridgeBio to Report Phase 3 Results for Encaleret in ADH1 CALIBRATE Study on Wednesday, October 29th

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced plans to release topline results of the autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) CALIBRATE Phase 3 trial before the market opens on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Members of management will host a conference call to discuss the data at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day.

To access the live webcast for BridgeBio's calls, please visit the “Events and Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at https://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

