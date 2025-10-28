DraftKings Appoints Gregory W. Wendt to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the appointment of Gregory W. Wendt to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective October 24, 2025. Mr. Wendt’s appointment follows the recommendation of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and he will also serve as a member of that committee.

“Greg brings deep expertise in investment management and a strong understanding of the gaming sector,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings’ Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “His insights will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business, enhance the customer experience and strengthen DraftKings’ position as a leader in sports entertainment and technology.”

Mr. Wendt recently retired as a Partner of Capital Group Companies, one of the world’s largest investment management firms and parent company of the American Funds family of mutual funds. During a 37-year career with the firm, he served as an investment analyst and portfolio manager, with research responsibilities spanning the global casino sector and other leisure industries.

“I’m honored to join the DraftKings Board at such an exciting time for the company,” said Mr. Wendt. “DraftKings continues to redefine fan engagement and the gaming landscape through innovation that drives sustainable growth, and I look forward to supporting its future success.”

Mr. Wendt serves as a Trustee of the University of Chicago, where he earned his A.B. in Economics, and holds an M.B.A. from Harvard University.

