Itron Supports Virtual Power Plants in Australia

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is supporting Project Jupiter to accelerate the integration of distributed energy resources (DER) using components of Itron’s Low Voltage Distributed Energy Resource Management System (LV DERMS).

A collaboration between Western Power, Synergy, the Australian Energy Market Operator and Energy Policy WA, Project Jupiter is accelerating the integration of DERs, including rooftop solar and customer and community batteries, at scale into Western Australia’s main energy system, the South West Interconnected System (SWIS). This is enabling households and businesses to participate in virtual power plants (VPPs) and the energy transition.

Synergy, Western Australia’s largest electricity generator and a retailer of gas and electricity, is utilizing Itron's LV DERMs solution that includes the IEEE 2030.5 Common Smart Inverter Profile-Australia (CSIP-Aus) utility server from Itron technology partner Kitu. The server registers, monitors and controls DERs, which aims to enhance the integration and management of battery energy storage systems.

“Project Jupiter is exciting because customers will have the choice to join a VPP and unlock greater value from their energy assets. With Itron’s LV DERMS, Synergy will work to test DER compliance so that when DER assets are installed, they can be supported to be registered and orchestrated in a VPP,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron.

“Our server achieved one of the first certified 2030.5 systems and plays an ongoing part in defining and assuring compliance to emerging standards. This is an exciting project, and we look forward to helping to support VPP participation in Western Australia,” said Rick Kornfeld, president and CEO of Kitu Systems.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron Inc. in the United States and other countries and region. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.