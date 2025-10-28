Bayside Builders Group Celebrates 115th 5-Star Google Review, Cementing Role as Top-Rated Bathroom Remodeler in Alameda County

Alameda, CA, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Builders Group, a fully licensed, bonded, and insured home remodeling contractor, is today celebrating their 115th 5-star Google review. This milestone has helped them earn recognition as one of the top-rated bathroom remodelers in Alameda County.





Bayside Builders Group work

For more than two decades, Bayside Builders Group has built its reputation on trust, reliability, and results. The company’s approach combines hands-on expertise with a personalized design process that helps homeowners transform outdated bathrooms into comfortable, functional, and visually appealing spaces.

A Reputation Built on Quality and Trust

Founded and operated by Shai Drihem, Bayside Builders Group has established itself as a leading name in residential remodeling across Northern California. The company’s consistent five-star reviews reflect years of satisfied customers who appreciate its attention to detail, fair pricing, and dedication to completing projects on time and within budget.

“We treat every project like it’s our own home,” said Drihem. “Our team takes pride in building long-term relationships with clients who trust us to deliver lasting results.”

Bayside Builders Group’s client-first philosophy has helped it become a trusted resource not only for homeowners but also for property managers, real estate investors, and maintenance professionals who rely on dependable craftsmanship.

Bathroom Remodeling Designed for Everyday Living

Bayside Builders Group specializes in bathroom renovations that combine functionality, style, and durability. Every remodel begins with a detailed consultation to understand the client’s vision, budget, and long-term needs.

The company’s skilled team serves homeowners throughout Alameda County — including Alameda, Orinda, Lafayette, Fremont, Hayward, and Union City — providing locally tailored design solutions that reflect the character of each community.

Common projects include:

Complete bathroom redesigns with new layouts, tilework, and fixtures





Tub-to-shower conversions for improved accessibility and space optimization





Water-efficient plumbing installations that conserve resources and reduce utility costs





Custom vanities and cabinetry for increased storage and modern design





Lighting and ventilation upgrades to enhance comfort and prevent moisture issues





Each project is carefully managed from start to finish, ensuring homeowners receive clear communication, transparent pricing, and superior workmanship.

“Our clients are often surprised by how much difference a well-planned remodel can make,” said Drihem. “A new bathroom doesn’t just improve daily living—it increases property value and energy efficiency, too.”

Serving Alameda County with Local Expertise

As a local contractor, Bayside Builders Group understands the distinct needs of homes in Alameda County. The company has completed numerous projects across the East Bay, from classic Alameda bungalows to modern Fremont residences.

Its licensed professionals are experienced in navigating local permitting requirements and building codes, ensuring every remodel meets California’s strict safety and environmental standards.

The company’s central service area includes Alameda, Oakland, Hayward, San Leandro, Union City, and Fremont, allowing the team to respond quickly to inquiries and maintain close relationships with clients throughout the region.

Why Homeowners Choose Bayside Builders Group

The recognition as a top-rated bathroom remodeler reflects more than just technical skill—it represents a company culture built around integrity and care. Homeowners consistently praise Bayside Builders Group for its:

Transparent process with clear communication and detailed estimates





Experienced team that combines design expertise with precise craftsmanship





Commitment to cleanliness and professionalism on every job site





Use of high-quality, long-lasting materials suited for California homes





Responsive aftercare and a satisfaction guarantee on completed projects





This focus on accountability and quality has led to repeat business, strong referrals, and lasting partnerships with clients who continue to recommend the company across Alameda County.

Supporting the Local Community

Beyond construction, Bayside Builders Group contributes to the Alameda community through local partnerships and continued employment opportunities. The company’s mission extends beyond improving homes—it’s about helping local families feel proud of where they live.

“Being part of this community for so many years means a lot to us,” said Drihem. “When we remodel a bathroom or a kitchen, we’re not just upgrading a space; we’re helping people feel more comfortable in their homes.”

A Focus on Long-Term Value

Every Bayside Builders Group bathroom remodel is designed to stand the test of time. By combining expert installation with high-grade materials and modern technology, the company ensures its work adds both beauty and value to the property.

Homeowners frequently turn to Bayside Builders Group for additional home projects after completing their first remodel—a testament to the company’s long-standing reputation for excellence.





Bayside Builders Group Work

About Bayside Builders Group

Bayside Builders Group is a premier home remodeling contractor serving Alameda County and the Greater Bay Area. With more than 25 years of experience, the company provides complete residential remodeling services including kitchen renovations, bathroom remodels, roofing, siding, deck construction, and backyard transformations. Fully licensed, insured, and bonded, Bayside Builders Group is known for its dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and transparent project management.

