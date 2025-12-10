Bayside Builders Group Celebrates 100th High-Efficiency Kitchen Remodel in Foster City as Demand for Energy-Saving Renovations Surges

Foster City, California, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Builders Group, a licensed, bonded, and insured home remodeling contractor with more than 25 years of experience, announced the completion of its 100th high-efficiency kitchen remodel in Foster City. This milestone highlights the company’s commitment to helping homeowners lower energy costs, modernize their homes, and adopt sustainable construction practices.





Bayside Builders Group

With energy prices continuing to rise and California households seeking smarter solutions, Bayside Builders Group has seen increasing interest in energy-saving kitchen remodels that combine premium design with long-term efficiency.

Sustainable Design With Everyday Functionality

Each Bayside Builders Group kitchen remodel in Foster City is designed to balance style, efficiency, and durability. Homeowners rely on the company for projects that include:

LED lighting systems that reduce electricity use





Energy Star–rated appliances that improve performance and lower operating costs





Eco-friendly cabinetry and countertops from responsible suppliers





Smart insulation and ventilation for year-round indoor comfort





Water-saving fixtures that support California’s conservation efforts





“Our 100th high-efficiency kitchen remodel represents more than a milestone,” said Shai Drihem, founder of Bayside Builders Group. “It reflects a growing awareness among homeowners that sustainability and great design work together. Residents of Foster City and the Peninsula are choosing upgrades that support efficiency without sacrificing aesthetics.”

Why Energy-Efficient Kitchens Are Popular in Foster City

Foster City is known for its modern neighborhoods and environmentally aware community. Many residents choose remodeling as a way to improve comfort, increase home value, and reduce environmental impact. Bayside Builders Group continues to see strong interest in upgrades that include lighting improvements, insulation enhancements, and appliance modernization.

This shift aligns with broader regional trends, where homeowners throughout San Mateo County are pursuing renovations that combine long-lasting materials with responsible design choices.

A Trusted Partner for Modern Homeowners

Bayside Builders Group attributes its success in Foster City to clear communication, high-quality materials, and a transparent remodeling process. The company manages all stages of renovation projects and ensures compliance with San Mateo County building codes and California energy standards.

“Our clients appreciate the simplicity of a fully managed process,” said Drihem. “They trust us to deliver efficient, attractive kitchens that perform well and hold their value.”

Expanding Across the Peninsula

While Bayside Builders Group first built its reputation in Alameda County, its continued expansion into Foster City, San Mateo, and Burlingame reflects growing demand across the Peninsula. The company continues to invest in training, sustainable building methods, and advanced materials that support both performance and design.

Recognition for Quality and Reliability

The company is consistently recognized by homeowners as one of Northern California’s trusted remodeling contractors. Clients cite reliable scheduling, design expertise, and long-term professionalism as reasons for recommending Bayside Builders Group to friends, family, and neighbors.

“Earning referrals is the strongest measure of trust,” said Drihem. “We take pride in the fact that so many homeowners choose us again for future projects.”

Looking Ahead

Following its 100-project milestone in Foster City, Bayside Builders Group plans to further expand its high-efficiency remodeling program. Upcoming offerings include smart kitchen integrations, such as app-controlled lighting, automated climate systems, and real-time energy monitoring.

“Energy-efficient remodeling is shaping the future of residential construction,” said Drihem. “Our goal is to make these innovations accessible and practical for every homeowner.”

About Bayside Builders Group

Bayside Builders Group is a premier home remodeling contractor serving Alameda County, San Mateo County, and surrounding Bay Area communities. With more than 25 years of experience, the company provides complete residential remodeling services including kitchen renovations, bathroom remodels, decking, roofing, siding, and outdoor transformations. Fully licensed, insured, and bonded, Bayside Builders Group is known for craftsmanship, communication, and long-term client satisfaction.

Bayside Builders Group work

