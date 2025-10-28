Berman Tabacco Investigates Whether the Grindr Inc. (GRND) Buyout Offer is Too Low

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco announces that it is investigating the proposal by controlling stockholders of Grindr Inc. (“Grindr” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GRND), George Raymond Zage, III and James Fu Bin Lu, to cash out Grindr’s public stockholders and take the company private. If you are a current Grindr stockholder, you can obtain additional information by visiting Grindr Inc. | Berman Tabacco.

About the Investigation

On October 14, 2025, Grindr disclosed that it had received a letter from Zage and Lu, expressing interest in a possible going-private transaction. Then, on October 24, 2025, Zage and Lu disclosed that they made an offer to purchase all Grindr shares from minority stockholders for $18.00 per share. Even though the Company claims to have appointed a special committee of independent, disinterested directors to review the proposed transaction, questions remain about the independence of the special committee, having already authorized stock buybacks that pushed Zage past the 50% ownership threshold. In addition, there is no indication that the transaction will be conditioned on the affirmative vote of a majority-of-the-minority stockholders.

Berman Tabacco is investigating Grindr’s controlling stockholders and board of directors to determine whether they have breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction.

Contact

If you would like more information concerning our investigation, please click here: Grindr Inc. | Berman Tabacco or contact us at 800-516-9926 or law@bermantabacco.com. Representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Stockholders are not responsible for court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval of any potential fees and expense award which would be deducted from any settlement or judgment.

About Berman Tabacco

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities cases on behalf of investors. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Benchmark Litigation, which ranked the firm as a Top Plaintiffs’ Firm and as Highly Recommended. Chambers USA recognized the firm as a leading securities litigation firm in its Securities Litigation–Mainly Plaintiff category. The Legal 500 has also ranked the firm as recommended in securities litigation. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Justin N. Saif, Esq.

Berman Tabacco

One Liberty Square

Boston, Massachusetts

(800) 516-9926

Email: law@bermantabacco.com