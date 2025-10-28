Comcast Breaks Ground in the Rural Area of Kings County to Connect Homes and Businesses to High-Speed Internet

Lemoore, California, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comcast, in partnership with the County of Kings, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in Lemoore, Calif., on Oct. 28 to kick off its new rural expansion broadband project. The project will bring Comcast’s reliable, high-speed, symmetrical Xfinity broadband network to over 4,000 locations in Kings County and is expected to be completed by late 2026.

The planned expansion adds to Comcast’s more than $4 billion in technology and infrastructure investments across California in the past three years. This expansion is made possible by an over $21 million Federal Funding Account (FFA) grant from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and private funding by Comcast.

Additionally, Comcast announced a $10,000 contribution to Kings Community Action Organization to help create greater digital opportunities and provide resources to individuals and families to access high-speed Internet and more fully participate in an increasingly digital world.

“We are thrilled that Comcast is expanding its services to Kings County,” said Doug Verboon of the Kings County Board of Supervisors from District 3. “This significant investment in technology infrastructure will support local businesses and enhance our residents’ quality of life. We are thankful to Comcast and the CPUC and look forward to collaborating to bring this broadband project to fruition.”

A Network You Can Trust to be Reliable, Fast and Secure

Comcast’s state-of-the-art network is built to enable residents and businesses to thrive in today’s constantly connected world. This new area joins the more than 64 million homes and businesses across the country to have access to a network that is trusted by essential community organizations like hospitals, schools, transportation systems and first responders. It delivers multi-gigabit Internet speeds, 99.9 percent reliability and security built in from the ground up to keep customers safe from cyber threats.

Introducing Xfinity for Consumers

Comcast’s residential services are marketed under the Xfinity and NOW brands, and consumers will be able to take advantage of Xfinity’s and NOW’s full suite of products, including Internet, video, mobile, and voice, as well as Xfinity home security. With multi-gigabit Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

Comcast Business to Power Local Workforce

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

What it Means for the Local Community

Comcast’s commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That’s why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Since its inception in 2011, the program has connected more than 2.2 million Californians.

Over the past three years, Comcast has also invested more than $130.5 million in cash and in-kind donations into California nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding WiFi connected Lift Zones, and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.





