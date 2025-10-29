WISeKey Affiliate WISeSat.Space Teams Up with INNOSPACE for Post-Quantum Satellite Launches

Geneva, Switzerland / Sejong, South Korea – October 29, 2025 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, alongside its subsidiaries WISeSat.Space (“WISeSat”), the pioneering provider of secure satellite communications, and SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ”) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aiming to establish a strategic partnership with INNOSPACE Co., Ltd, a South Korean satellite launch service company. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing secure and efficient satellite deployment, leveraging South Korea’s rapidly growing space ecosystem.

WISeSat aims to diversify the launch locations of its next-generation satellites to expedite the establishment of its infrastructure. Through this partnership, WISeSat will deploy its latest generation of secure satellites using INNOSPACE’s HANBIT-SERIES launch vehicles, ensuring reliable, cost-effective, and innovative access to space. Collaborating with INNOSPACE reinforces WISeSat's commitment to providing quantum-resistant, secure IoT connectivity solutions on a global scale.

“Partnering with INNOSPACE marks a significant advancement in expanding WISeSat’s capabilities in secure satellite communications,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. “South Korea has emerged as a key player in the global space industry, and INNOSPACE’s cutting-edge technology aligns seamlessly with our vision of delivering highly secure and resilient connectivity solutions.”

INNOSPACE, recognized for its groundbreaking achievements in private space launches, offers flexible and affordable launch solutions tailored to the unique needs of satellite operators like WISeSat. This collaboration will facilitate efficient satellite deployment, supporting critical sectors such as cybersecurity, IoT, environmental monitoring, and secure communications.

“Partnering with WISeSat represents an opportunity to combine INNOSPACE’s agile launch capabilities with WISeSat’s cutting-edge satellite technologies,” said Soojong Kim, Founder and CEO of INNOSPACE. “Together, we look forward to enabling new possibilities in secure and reliable access to space.”

This announcement comes at a time when the European market for satellite connectivity is experiencing rapid expansion, with growing demand for European alternatives in the sector. The partnership between WISeSat and INNOSPACE underscores the importance of international collaboration in fostering secure and sustainable space technology.

This is beginning of a long-term collaboration between WISeSat and INNOSPACE. The companies will continue to explore further opportunities for cooperation in space-based cybersecurity, AI-driven satellite applications, and beyond.

For more information, please visit WISeSat.Space and INNOSPACE.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat’s IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About INNOSPACE

INNOSPACE is a South Korean space platform provider specializing in satellite launcher manufacturing and orbital launch services. Founded in 2017, the company is developing hybrid rocket-powered small satellite launchers (HANBIT) to provide low-latency, low-cost, and reliable launch services in today’s rapidly expanding small satellite market. In March 2023, INNOSPACE successfully launched its test launch vehicle ‘HANBIT-TLV’ to verify the flight performance of the first stage 150 kN thrust hybrid rocket engine from the Alcantara Space Center in Brazil. INNOSPACE has offices in South Korea, Brazil and France and is expanding global business opportunities in the space industry. To learn more, visit https://www.innospc.com.

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSa’s predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts