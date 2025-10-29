Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Q3 2025 Results and Investor Presentation

ST HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") expects to publish its operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Monday, November 10, 2025.
A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.
A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).
Conference Call Details
A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:
When: November 10, 2025 at 2:00pm London time
Topic: Q3 2025 Results Call for Investors
Register in advance for this webinar:
https://brrmedia.news/CLDN_Q325
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited will now be acting as the Company's Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker in the UK.
Enquiries:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
|Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie
|
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
|Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent
|
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
|Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
|IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39