Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Notice to Extraordinary General Meeting

Mowi ASA will conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting on 20 November 2025. Please find attached the notice to the meeting, including proposal from the Nomination Committee.

Mowi's acquisition of Nova Sea AS has been completed, and the Extraordinary General Meeting is held to elect former chair and owner of Nova Sea AS, Aino Olaisen, as a new member of the Board of Directors of Mowi.

The Nomination Committee 's recommendation to the Extraordinary General Meeting is that Aino Olaisen is elected as a new member of Mowi’s Board of Directors and will replace Kristian Melhuus, and further that board member Leif Teksum is elected as the new Deputy Chairman of the Board. Reference is made to the proposal from the Nomination Committee for further information.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment