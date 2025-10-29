Press Release

Nokia deploys future-ready network architecture to enhance Zayo’s leading IP network infrastructure

Upgraded IP network architecture to provide Zayo’s customers with faster, broader set of services including cloud access, data center connectivity, and secure high-speed links

First phase underway in New York and New Jersey - expansion planned to dozens of additional markets and thousands of lit buildings

Solution based on Nokia’s high-performance IP routers, powered by Nokia’s advanced FP5 silicon





29 October 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it is working with Zayo, a leading global communications infrastructure provider, to deploy a next-generation IP network architecture to enhance Zayo’s network connectivity. With this deployment, Zayo’s customers will experience faster and more reliable internet services and will gain access to a broader set of services — including cloud access and data center connectivity over secure high-speed links — which drive productivity, improve collaboration, and open new economic opportunities.

The first phase of deployment is underway in New York and New Jersey, with expansion planned to dozens of additional markets and thousands of lit buildings in the near future.

Zayo’s fiber footprint spans over 19 million fiber miles and 147,000 route miles, connecting 400 markets and more than 1,500 on-net data centers globally. The new network architecture allows Zayo to deploy connectivity in new markets and bring more lit buildings online in record time, enabling the company to expand its reach and quickly respond to changing market conditions. The ability to rapidly deliver high-capacity infrastructure closer to its end user also reduces exposure to single points of failure, minimizes congestion, and ensures stable, resilient performance across Zayo’s IP backbone. This transformation to a more modular and scalable solution with Nokia’s next-generation IP router solution positions Zayo to meet growing bandwidth demand — including delivering 400G and 800G-capable services at scale — to support the next wave of cloud and edge computing and enable faster access to digital services for its customers.

“By partnering with Nokia, we’re setting a new standard for what’s possible in fiber-based connectivity. The ability to rapidly light up new buildings and markets on our IP network allows us to more quickly respond to customer demand faster, which is increasingly important in today’s fast-evolving market. Nokia’s solution delivers the reliability, performance, and agility we need to meet the growing needs of our customers—from cloud providers and data centers to schools and enterprises,” said Aaron Werley, SVP of Engineering, Zayo.

This next-generation architecture replaces Zayo’s existing Provider Edge infrastructure with Nokia’s high-performance IP router solution. Built on Nokia’s advanced FP5-based 7750 Service Router and the Nokia 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR), the new solution enables rapid deployment, increased reliability, and simplified operations across Zayo’s extensive global network. The new Nokia architecture enhances scalability, allowing Zayo to serve more customers while improving reliability and performance across its infrastructure.

“This collaboration with Zayo reflects a shared commitment to advancing connectivity and creating new opportunities for digital transformation across industries. It’s also a great example of how Nokia’s technology leadership can accelerate network transformation for our customers. With our FP5-based platforms and deep expertise in IP networks, we’re enabling Zayo to deploy services faster, simplify operations, and lead the market with flexible, future-ready infrastructure. Together, we’re delivering the kind of innovation that sets a new bar for the entire industry,” said Jeff Valley, Vice President, IP Networks, Nokia.

