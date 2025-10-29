African Media Delegation Visit Beijing and Tianjin: Witnessing Chinese Modernization in Action

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 African Media Tour in China, organized by Global Times Online (huanqiu.com), brought 12 African journalists and opinion leaders to Beijing and Tianjin from October 20-24. The delegates, representing 10 countries including Burundi, Republic of Congo, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, explored Chinese modernization through its approaches to cultural heritage, rural revitalization, and urban renewal.





Technology and Urban Renewal: A Practical Answer to High-Quality Development

At Beijing’s Daji Alley, delegates saw how heritage buildings had been sensitively integrated into modern commercial developments, offering a model for urban renewal. At the Daxing International Aviation Community project, they were impressed by modular construction that can build “a wall in just 12 minutes.” Chadrack from Burundi noted that such efficient, green construction methods could inform housing development in Africa. In Tianjin’s Tanggu Bay “Smart Micro-City”, the group explored China’s approach to industry–city integration and sustainable urban living, and learned how Chinese-developed tunnel boring machines are driving the frontier of innovation at China Railway Engineering Equipment Group.





“I hope we can collaborate on documentaries to show China’s strengths in technology and infrastructure,” said Mavara of Namibia’s Daily News.

Rural Revitalization: Tradition Meets Innovation

In Tangdazhuang Village, Tongzhou District, the group learned how the opening of Universal Beijing Resort has spurred the growth of local homestays, with village incomes rising nearly 50 percent year-on-year. Nicola from Zimbabwe praised the local government’s creative measures to unlock rural potential. At a poverty-reduction forum at Nankai University, delegates noted that China’s “infrastructure + internet + market” approach could provide useful lessons for development efforts in Africa.





Cultural Heritage: A Path Toward Mutual Learning

From the Palace Museum to Tianjin’s Wudadao and Ancient Culture Street, delegates tried hawthorn candy making and watched clay figurine and Yangliuqing woodblock-printing demonstrations, experiencing China’s intangible cultural heritage firsthand. They also praised interactive exhibits at the China National Geographic Exploration Center, noting that technology can make traditional knowledge more accessible and engaging.





In five days, the delegation moved from cities to villages and from innovation to tradition, gaining a clear, practical picture of contemporary China. “I’ll bring these stories and lessons back to Africa so more people can learn from what I saw,” said Somali journalist Mohamedkafi.

Company: huanqiu.com

Contact Person: Weile Ji

Email: jiweile@huanqiu.com

Website: https://www.huanqiu.com/

Telephone: +86 10-65361998

City: Beijing

Photos are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/993f92d1-12bd-4a6b-9a4f-a6c49ad554c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a3052e8-6ae1-4a88-a3bc-3db969167e35

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e6666a3-3b4f-4353-a07b-28176ee9e26f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92b138ae-7a80-48fc-a127-ff531229f646