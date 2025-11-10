WIC Unveils 2025 Outstanding Cases of Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace

WUZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the afternoon of November 6, the 2025 “Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace” Outstanding Cases were released and presented in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province. At the event, representatives of the selected cases and outstanding organizations received commemorative trophies and certificates. Participants from around the world gathered to explore new pathways for international cooperation in cyberspace. (Reported by Global Times Online / Huanqiu.com)





This year marks the 10th anniversary of the proposal of the vision of building a community with a shared future in cyberspace. As an important part of the World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit, the WIC has conducted the “Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace” case collection for five consecutive years, attracting broad participation from around the world.

Since March 2025, the WIC has received over 300 submissions from across the globe. Following expert evaluation, 12 Outstanding Cases were selected and released at the event for their strong alignment with the vision, significant international influence, inclusiveness, and diverse forms of presentation.

The projects selected as the 2025 "Outstanding Cases of Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace" include (listed in the order of presentation at the session):





1. SAP Business AI: Reconstruct Enterprise Management to Enable "Predictable" Growth

— SAP (China) Co., Ltd.

2. "Digital Heritage" Hackathon — Global Youth Co-create a New Future for Cultural Heritage

— Nanjing Great Bao’en Temple Ruins Museum

3. ARTES 4.0: A Global Benchmark for International Robotics Collaboration

— Advanced Robotics and Enabling Digital Technologies & Systems 4.0

4. CSGI Global Data Operation Center: Lighting Up Belt and Road Power Cooperation

— China Southern Power Grid International Co., Ltd.

5. ASTRON Network: Building Global Cross-Border Digital Trust Bridges, Co-Creating an Open and Trusted Digital Ecosystem

— China Academy of Information and Communications Technology

6. Ceramics Bridging Global Cultures: The Digital Ceramic City of Jingdezhen Fosters a New Ecosystem for Cross-Cultural Exchange in Ceramics

— Jingdezhen Network Security and Informatization Center

7. RCS Messaging Global Multi-Operator Cloud-Based Service

— China Mobile Internet Co., Ltd.; China Mobile International Limited

8. Siemens Security Defense Framework - Building a New Cybersecurity Line of Defense for Global Automotive Manufacturing Industry

— Siemens (China) Co., Ltd.

9. PubScholar: Building a New Ecosystem for Global Open Science Sharing

— National Science Library, Chinese Academy of Sciences

10. International Cyber Capacity Building Program

— Kaspersky

11. BGPWatch: A Globally Collaborative BGP Routing Analyzing and Diagnosing Platform

— Tsinghua University

12. Ghana School on Internet Governance (GhanaSIG)

— E-Governance and Internet Governance Foundation for Africa (EGIGFA)

2025 List of Excellent Organizations with Practical Cases in "Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace"





Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China

Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China

State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the People's Republic of China

National Financial Regulatory Administration

Cyberspace Administration of Jiangsu Province

Cyberspace Administration of Zhejiang Province

China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd.







