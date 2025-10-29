SUTNTIB AB Tewox publishes its factsheet for the third quarter of 2025

Vilnius, Lithuania, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUTNTIB AB Tewox (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about Company’s financial indicators and key events as at 30 September 2025.
2025 Q3 KEY EVENTS
- Construction of three new grocery stores in Vilnius, Klaipėda and Klaipėda district has started:
- Vilnius: a grocery store with a GLA of ~1,788 sqm will be leased to the supermarket chain Iki. The total investment is projected at around 5 mEUR, with opening planned in 2026.
- Klaipėda: a grocery store with a GLA of ~2,127 sqm will be leased to the supermarket chain Lidl. The total investment is projected at around 6 mEUR, with opening planned in 2026.
- Klaipėda district: a grocery store with a GLA of ~2,000 sqm will be leased to the supermarket chain Iki. The total investment is projected at around 5 mEUR, with opening planned in 2026.
- Unaudited interim consolidated and separate financial statements for the six-month period have been published. During the first half of 2025, consolidated operating income and comprehensive income reached 7 mEUR and 3.5 mEUR respectively; while total assets amounted to 179.6 mEUR.
https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/
