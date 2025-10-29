Qatar Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 4.7% Between 2026-2029, Supported by the Investments in Renewable Energy, Water Infrastructure and LNG Projects

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Qatar's construction industry is expected to expand by 3.4% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in residential, renewable energy and transportation infrastructure sectors.

Growth will also be supported by the total allocation of QAR210.2 billion ($57.7 billion) in the 2025 Budget, an increase of 4.6% compared to the 2024 Budget allocation. The major allocations in the budget include QAR22 billion ($6.04 billion) for the healthcare sector and QAR21.9 billion ($6.02 billion) for the municipality and environment sector. Growth in 2025 will also be supported by Qatar's Public Works Authority, Ashghal, plan to award 135 projects the end of 2025.



The analyst expects the industry to rebound at an annual average growth rate of 4.7% from 2026 to 2029, supported by the investments in renewable energy, water infrastructure and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects. By 2030, Qatar aims to expand its renewable power capacity to approximately 4GW, as part of the Qatar National Renewable Energy Strategy (QNRES) along with reducing the carbon dioxide emissions by 27% compared to 2021 levels and having carbon zero footprint by 2050.

In May 2025, Qatar's Public Works Authority, Ashghal, launched a five-year plan from 2025 to 2029, with an investments worth over QAR81 billion ($22.3 billion), which will cover a wide array of sectors, from urban infrastructure, transportation, government services and water infrastructure. Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the government's aim to double urea production capacity from six million tons per year in 2024 to 12.4 million tons per year by 2030.

Moreover, the development of 286 projects, including 86 highway schemes, 22 for goods transport, 54 public transport schemes, 21 for pedestrians, 29 cycling schemes and 74 cross-modal and integration projects as part of the Transportation Master Plan for Qatar 2050 (TMPQ) will further support growth in the forecast period

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Qatar, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

