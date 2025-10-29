MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, reported its highest stablecoin reserve ratios this year in its October Proof of Reserve (PoR) audit.

USDT reserves increased to 118% from 113% in August, while USDC rose from 105% to 112%. The exchange now holds $2.25 billion in USDT reserves against $1.91 billion in user deposits—$343 million above full backing. Bitcoin reserves maintained 123% coverage (3,978 BTC backing 3,231 BTC in user balances), while Ethereum stood at 103%.





The bi-monthly audit, conducted by an independent third party, confirms all user assets remain fully backed with excess collateralization. Results are verifiable on-chain.

“Maintaining a PoR ratio above 100% is not just about compliance — it’s about trust,” said Cecilia Hsueh, Chief Strategy Officer of MEXC. “We aim to set a higher standard for the industry by ensuring user assets are always secure, verifiable, and protected under a transparent system.”

The audit examined MEXC's four largest assets by user deposits. The exchange has maintained reserve ratios above 100% across all audited assets since implementing bi-monthly audits as part of its transparency framework.

MEXC publishes Proof of Reserve results every two months, with each audit independently conducted and verified on-chain. Between scheduled audits, users can access real-time verification tools to confirm their holdings remain backed.

The results complement MEXC's existing security infrastructure, which includes the Guardian Fund and continuous reserve monitoring. Reserve transparency has become industry standard practice following market disruptions that exposed inadequate backing at several major platforms.

