T1 Energy Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) announced this morning that the Company will publish a press release detailing third quarter 2025 results and conduct a conference call on November 6, 2025.

The third quarter 2025 press release will be issued at or around 6:00 am Eastern Daylight Time. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.

T1 Q3 2025 conference call access:

Toll free North American dial in: +1 800 715-9871

International dial in: +1 646 307-1952

The call will also be available by clicking the webcast link.

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Jeffrey.spittel@t1energy.com

Tel: +1 409 599-5706

Media contact:

Russell Gold

EVP, Strategic Communications

russell.gold@T1energy.com

Tel: +1 214 616-9715

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the U.S., with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the U.S. with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit www.T1energy.com and follow on social media.