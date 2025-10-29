Family Dentistry Expert John W. Barone, DMD of North Attleborough Explains the Importance of Maintaining Gum Health Through Early Periodontal Treatment in HelloNation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What causes bleeding gums during brushing, and when should patients seek professional care? In an article featured in HelloNation , Dr. John W. Barone of North Attleborough explains how early symptoms of gingivitis—such as mild bleeding gums or tenderness—can signal the need for timely periodontal treatment intervention. Rather than waiting for gum disease to reach advanced stages, addressing inflammation early can protect long-term dental health, prevent tooth loss and maintain overall health.

The article underscores that conditions like gingivitis often begin subtly, with signs that may go unnoticed or be dismissed as minor irritation. However, these early warnings frequently indicate bacterial buildup beneath the gum line, an area that typical brushing and flossing can not fully reach. Dr. Barone highlights the importance of clinical procedures such as scaling and root planing, which remove harmful deposits and allow the gums to heal and reattach to the teeth. This kind of proactive care is key to reversing early gum disease before it progresses into chronic periodontitis and affects overall health.

Dr. Barone also emphasizes that preserving gum health involves both regular professional cleanings and good daily hygiene habits at home. While brushing and flossing are essential, recognizing when to seek professional dental evaluation is equally critical. Ignoring symptoms such as bleeding gums or bad breath can result in the spread of inflammation to the jawbone and connective tissue, increasing the likelihood of tooth mobility or loss. Timely treatment, however, can maintain the integrity of the gums, reduce the need for more invasive care and promote good overall health.

The article, Maintaining Gum Health and Overall Health Through Early Periodontal Treatment Intervention , presents a detailed approach to identifying early-stage gum disease and the steps necessary to ensure oral health and overall health remain intact well into the future.

