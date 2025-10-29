Atarim Launches Market-First Fully Embedded AI Creative Team

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atarim, the leading visual collaboration platform trusted by tens of thousands of creative teams worldwide, today announced the launch of the InnerCircle, its market-first, groundbreaking workflow automation solution that embeds an AI-powered creative team directly into digital projects.

The InnerCircle features six specialist AI agents for design, UX, SEO, front-end development, accessibility, and project management. Unlike standalone AI tools, these agents live inside projects and work like human teammates, providing strategic reviews, surfacing opportunities, and delivering actionable recommendations that can be tracked and acted upon in existing workflows. This is the first fully embedded creative AI team solution of its kind on the market, and is poised to revolutionise operations for creative professionals including web design agencies, freelancers and in-house marketing departments with content and product teams.

A Pivotal Success Story

The launch marks a major pivot for Atarim, which has seen over 300% revenue growth year-on-year and now has more than a million users. While its visual collaboration platform has already solved the challenge of communication bottlenecks in creative projects, user feedback revealed a growing need for embedded creative expertise. Early access to Atarim AI generated overwhelming demand and strong adoption, confirming that teams want more than generic AI suggestions, but rather a collaborative partner that understands the bigger picture.

How The InnerCircle Works

Due to the real-time collaborative nature of Atarim, this is a world-first in terms of multi-human to multi-agent communication. Users add a project or URL into Atarim, where the InnerCircle then runs a strategic review, analysing purpose, audience, and success criteria across the full page or site. Six coordinated agents - Index, Pixel, Glitch, Lexi, Navi, and Claro - strategise, research, gain conviction and respond with insights on what works and needs improvement, with concrete steps to take. Users can ask questions, drill into details and then complete tasks, through a growing number of design and project management tools supported by the platform. The end goal is that the agents are empowered to 'just do it’ and finish the task.

Why It Matters

For marketing, product teams and agencies, the back-and-forth of creative collaboration accounts for more than half of project time. Atarim AI dramatically reduces that cycle by providing context-aware guidance which simulates working with a real creative team. Trained on millions of anonymised tasks from thousands of teams, from freelancers to Fortune500 companies, its recommendations are grounded in real-world experience.

“It’s not a chatbot or a checklist. It’s a fully integrated creative team that sees your work in context and helps you deliver faster, higher-quality results,” said Vito Peleg, Founder and CEO of Atarim. “Just like a trusted senior or strategic team member, they're onboarded, given access to tools to gain conviction on their suggestions and execute where the work happens.

The InnerCircle addresses multiple pain points that come with project work management, alleviating issues such as project delays from unclear tasks or slow approvals and wasting time chasing unclear feedback, factors that slow project timelines by between 50-70%. For agencies, this equates to no more margin loss due to repeated revisions or overheads from hiring or managing specialists; feedback loops now take hours instead of weeks. What costs $500k+ a year in salaries and consultancy fees is now built into the workflow. Our solution is a proven gamechanger.”

Immediate availability

Atarim AI launches globally on October 29 and is available directly through the Atarim platform.

For more information, visit www.atarim.io .

