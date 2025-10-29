Mowi: New share capital registered

With reference to the stock exchange announcement on 21 October 2025 and Mowi’s acquisition of Vigner Olaisen AS’s controlling stake in Nova Sea.

As previously announced, 30% of the purchase price has been settled through the issuance of new shares in Mowi. Hence, 10 179 505 new Mowi shares have today been issued to Vigner Olaisen AS and the share capital increase has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the registration, Mowi’s new share capital is NOK 3 954 679 470 divided into 527 290 596 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 7.50.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.