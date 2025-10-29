Ultravox and Voximplant Make Voice AI Agents Accessible via Calls Globally

New York, NY, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultravox, the real-time Voice AI platform, today announced the launch of production-ready global calling for AI voice agents, powered by Voximplant, a leading cloud communications platform. Developers can now connect their voice AI agents to existing phone systems – without the need for complex telecom setup – and handle both inbound and outbound calls globally.



Integrating AI agents with phone systems, such as those based on Session Initiation Protocol (SIP), has traditionally been slow and complex due to complicated telecom standards and inconsistent vendor implementations. Ultravox and Voximplant remove that barrier with a turnkey global calling solution, available within Ultravox’s platform.

The new integration combines Ultravox’s advanced conversational AI with Voximplant’s proven communications network, which has been deployed as part of thousands of production systems. Global calling for AI voice agents enables natural, low-latency conversations that sound clear and human-like on every call.

This makes it easy for call centers, automation providers, and app developers to integrate Voice AI into their existing workflows. Ultravox manages the telecom complexity behind the scenes, exposing key functionality via developer-friendly APIs and ready-to-use tools, while Voximplant handles connectivity, interoperability, and performance.

“SIP interop should not be a barrier to deploying great voice agents,” said Zach Koch, CEO of Ultravox. “By making SIP production‑ready and native in Ultravox—and by partnering with Voximplant on the heavy telephony lifting—we’re removing a major adoption hurdle and letting teams go from prototype to production much faster.”

“Developers want dependable SIP interoperability, clean APIs, and the fastest path to real calls,” said Alexey Aylarov, Co‑founder and CEO of Voximplant. “That’s exactly what this integration delivers: Voximplant’s battle‑tested telephony stack and Ultravox connector is now easily accessible inside Ultravox.”

About Ultravox

Ultravox is a next‑generation Voice AI platform built for human‑like, real‑time conversation at scale. Ultravox pairs a speech-language model with practical tooling—APIs, SDKs, and telephony—to help developers ship production voice agents fast. Learn more at ultravox.ai.

About Voximplant

Voximplant enables businesses to build and scale Voice AI agents for real-time communications. Its cloud communications platform provides AI-powered real‑time voice, video, and messaging. With Voximplant, teams ship faster, improve customer experience, and lower support costs using serverless logic, APIs, and SDKs built for reliability at scale. The platform powers tens of thousands of businesses worldwide and integrates natively with leading Voice AI stacks for high‑quality experiences. Voximplant provides code-driven orchestration of AI agents, speech-to-speech, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech with phone number, SIP, mobile, WebRTC, and WhatsApp connectivity. The company is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at voximplant.ai.