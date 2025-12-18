Voximplant and Deepgram Bring Production Voice AI to Real-World Calls

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voximplant, a leading cloud communications platform, announced native support for Deepgram’s Voice Agent API, making real-time Voice AI available across live phone calls, SIP trunks, WebRTC, or WhatsApp.

The new integration connects Voximplant’s global telephony platform directly to Deepgram’s Voice Agent API, unifying speech recognition, LLM reasoning, and speech synthesis within a single production-ready runtime. Developers can deploy conversational voice agents on real customer calls without building media gateways or managing complex streaming infrastructure.

Voximplant handles global telephony, media conversion, streaming, and compliance features, while Deepgram provides advanced speech recognition, support for a wide range of LLMs, and multiple speech synthesis options from its own library and partners.

The result is low-latency, interruption-friendly Voice AI that works reliably across production telephony environments and can be easily integrated into exciting contact centers or enterprise workflows. Developers can focus on agent behavior and performance rather than complex telephony infrastructure.

“Voice AI has advanced rapidly, but production deployment has remained challenging due to telecom complexity, latency, and limited control during live conversations. Voximplant removes these barriers by handling the real telephony and media infrastructure, while exposing Deepgram’s full Voice Agent stack for low-latency voice AI conversations,” said Alexey Aylarov, Co‑founder and CEO of Voximplant.

"Voice AI succeeds in production when teams can stop worrying about operational complexity and focus on the customer experience. Integrating Deepgram’s Voice Agent API with Voximplant’s communications platform gives enterprises a simpler, more reliable path to deploying voice agents at scale,” said Scott Stephenson, CEO of Deepgram.



The Deepgram integration joins a growing set of Voximplant Voice AI integrations, including OpenAI Realtime, Ultravox, ElevenLabs, Gemini, and leading speech synthesis providers such as Cartesia and Inworld. This gives developers the flexibility to choose and evolve their AI stack while relying on Voximplant for global telephony, media handling, and Voice AI orchestration.

About Voximplant

Voximplant enables businesses to build and scale Voice AI agents for real-time communications. Its cloud communications platform provides AI-powered real‑time voice, video, and messaging. With Voximplant, teams ship faster, improve customer experience, and lower support costs using serverless logic, APIs, and SDKs built for reliability at scale. The platform powers tens of thousands of businesses worldwide and integrates natively with leading Voice AI stacks for high‑quality experiences. Voximplant provides code-driven orchestration of AI agents, speech-to-speech, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech with phone number, SIP, mobile, WebRTC, and WhatsApp connectivity. The company is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at voximplant.ai.