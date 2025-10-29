Apuiat Wind Farm Reaches Commercial Operation – Marking a New Energy Era in Quebec

UASHAT, Canada, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apuiat Wind Farm L.P., a 50-50 partnership between the Innu communities and Boralex Inc., is proud to announce that the Apuiat Wind Farm has reached commercial operation. The 200 MW facility is located on the Nitassinan (traditional territory) of the Uashat mak Mani-utenam First Nation.

The wind project was initiated and co-developed by the Innu communities. It stands as their first national energy project and the first wind farm to be built in Québec’s Côte-Nord region. This project also symbolizes the revival of wind energy development in Québec, being the first large-scale wind project commissioned since 2018, and aligns closely with the province’s renewed energy ambitions.

The wind farm consists of 34 Vestas V162 turbines, each with a capacity of 6 MW, making them the most powerful ever commissioned in Quebec. The electricity generated by the facility is sold to Hydro-Québec under a 30-year power purchase agreement.

An official inauguration of the Apuiat Wind Farm is planned for spring 2026. This event will mark a significant milestone for the project’s partners and for the Côte-Nord region, while highlighting the park’s contribution to the evolution of Québec’s energy landscape.

Key facts and highlights

A project of many firsts: The first national energy project for the Innu and the first wind farm built in the Côte-Nord region.

The first national energy project for the Innu and the first wind farm built in the Côte-Nord region. Shared and lasting benefits: The Innu will receive their 50% share of the project’s net earnings over the next 30 years. Royalties of $1 million paid annually and shared equally between Uashat mak Mani-utenam and the municipality of Port-Cartier.

First Nation Businesses: $19 million awarded in goods and services contracts to Indigenous businesses.

$19 million awarded in goods and services contracts to Indigenous businesses. Local employment impacts : Over 300 workers mobilized during construction and 11 long-term jobs created locally to ensure operations throughout the contract duration.

: Over 300 workers mobilized during construction and 11 long-term jobs created locally to ensure operations throughout the contract duration. Development of Innu expertise: Creation of the first wind maintenance training program for Indigenous communities in collaboration with the Mitshapeu Training Centre, Groupe Collegia and Vestas.

Creation of the first wind maintenance training program for Indigenous communities in collaboration with the Mitshapeu Training Centre, Groupe Collegia and Vestas. Renewable energy to meet Quebec’s needs: Enough electricity to power approximately 150,000 people annually1.

Quotes

"The word 'Apuiat', which means 'oar' in the Innu language, symbolizes collective effort, movement and common direction. It perfectly embodies the spirit of this project: to move forward together, while respecting Innu values, towards a sustainable future that brings own-source revenues for our entire Nation. This is our first national energy project, but certainly not the last."

Martin Dufour, Chief of Energy Matters for the Innu Nation, and Chief of the Innu Essipit Council

"As the host community for this major infrastructure, we can take pride in the commissioning of the Apuiat Wind Farm and the positive benefits it promises for our community and our region. Apuiat will enable the production of green energy and provide significant economic opportunities for decades to come."

Jonathan Shetush, Chief of the Innu Community of Uashat mak Mani-utenam

"This project is the result of remarkable collective work. It shows that First Nations can be the initiators of major projects. Apuiat is a model of shared governance, on an equal footing, and of development that respects our communities, which paves the way for future energy development on the Nitassinan. Commissioning is therefore not the end of a project's development, but the beginning of a great story."

Marc Genest, President, Apuiat Wind Farm L.P.

“For us, the Apuiat project is a model of partnership and business that truly reflects our core values. Its commissioning represents much more than a milestone in the execution of Boralex’s strategic plan and growth trajectory—it’s a tangible example of shared value creation. It’s a vision we’re proud to carry forward, and one we hope will inspire the next chapter of Québec’s energy transition.”

Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex

“The success of Apuiat is rooted in the strength of the partnership between the Innu and Boralex. I want to highlight the professionalism and the work accomplished by both our teams, as well as the quality of the collaboration and the learnings we’ve drawn from this project — one that marks the beginning of a new era for wind energy in Québec.”

Robin Deveaux, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America of Boralex

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements based on current expectations, within the meaning of securities legislation. Boralex would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results or the measure it adopts could differ materially from those indicated by or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular forward-looking statement. Unless otherwise specified by the Company, the forward-looking statements do not take into account the possible impact on its activities, transactions, non-recurring items or other exceptional items announced or occurring after the statements are made. There can be no assurance as to the materialization of the results, performance or achievements as expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Unless required to do so under applicable securities legislation, Boralex management does not assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or other changes.

About Apuiat Wind Farm L.P.

Apuiat Wind Farm L.P. is the company created jointly by the Innu communities that are partners in the Apuiat project and Boralex for the development and operation of this 200 MW wind project. Owned 50-50 by the Innu and Boralex, the Apuiat project will generate long-term economic benefits for the Innu and North Shore communities and provide clean electricity to the equivalent of 40,000 homes annually in Quebec.

For more information about the Apuiat Wind Project, visit apuiat.com and follow us on Facebook.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have development activities and production facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3.1 GW. Our pipeline of projects and growth path total over 8 GW in wind, solar and electricity storage projects. We develop those projects guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.com. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media

Michel Villeneuve

Manager, Community Relations



Apuiat Wind Site

418-350-2447

michel.villeneuve@boralex.com









Camille Laventure

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External

Communications



Boralex Inc.



438 883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Coline Desurmont

Director, Investor Relations





Boralex Inc.



+33 7 85 37 75 10

coline.desurmont@boralex.com