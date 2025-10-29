SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 29 October 2025 at 1:00 pm

SATO Corporation’s financial reports and AGM in 2026



In 2026, SATO will publish its financial reports according to the following schedule:

6 February 2025 Financial Statements Release for 2025 8 May 2026 Interim Report for 1 January–31 March 2026 (Q1) 14 July 2026 Half-year Report for 1 January–30 June 2026 (H1) 23 October 2026 Interim Report for 1 January–30 September 2026 (Q3)





The Annual Report for 2025 will be published on SATO’s website at www.sato.fi/en during week 6, 2026.

The Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation will be held on Thursday, 19 March 2026, starting at 1:00 pm. The notice of the AGM will be disclosed separately once the Board of Directors has convened the meeting. A shareholder is entitled to demand a matter for discussion at the AGM, if such matter falls under the competence of a General Meeting according to the Finnish Companies Act. A written request shall be provided to SATO Corporations’s Board of Directors either by e-mail to yhtiokokous@sato.fi or by mail addressed to SATO Corporation / Annual General Meeting, Panuntie 4, P.O. Box 401, 00601 Helsinki, Finland by 23 January 2026.

SATO Corporation

For more information, please contact:

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone +358 201 34 4226, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025 SATO celebrates its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en