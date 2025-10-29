eToro Brings CopyTrader™ to the U.S., Empowering Investors to Trade Smarter

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eToro, the trading and investing platform, announced that it is bringing its patented CopyTrader™ technology to US users. From today, US users have the ability to instantly copy the investment strategies of real US traders across stocks, ETFs, or cryptoassets.

“We are excited to bring one of eToro’s most recognized features to the world’s largest retail investing market. CopyTrader enables millions worldwide to replicate the trades of other investors and now American investors can too. CopyTrader enables you to leverage other investors’ expertise at the click of a button with no management fees or hidden costs. Our search tools help you find the traders whose strategies align with your goals,” said eToro Co-Founder and CEO, Yoni Assia.

CopyTrader allows users to automatically mirror other investors’ portfolios in real-time. It seamlessly integrates into investors' portfolios, whether starting from scratch or adding onto an existing trading strategy. As soon as a user hits ‘Copy’ their portfolio automatically replicates the chosen trader’s moves in real-time. Should that trader adjust their portfolio allocations, the user’s investment mirrors those changes proportionally to maintain strategy alignment.

Users can easily view the performance history of other investors, all while saving time and learning new approaches by leveraging the knowledge and research of others. Users can discover investment approaches that align with their goals across crypto, stocks and ETFs. CopyTrader provides the opportunity to copy up to 100 investors, with the flexibility to start or stop, adjust funds at any time so investors remain in control of their portfolios.

Andrew McCormick, Head of eToro US, added: “Over the past 15 years, CopyTrader has been empowering retail investors across the globe. We are thrilled that our US customers will now be able to copy other US investors’ strategies across stocks, ETFs and crypto. We believe in the power of shared knowledge and that we are better together. CopyTrader exemplifies that belief.”

CopyTrader is now available to a select group of US users as part of a phased roll out. US customers can learn more and join the waitlist for early access here .

eToro announced the launch of CopyTrader in the US from its annual Investor Summit, which gathered eToro’s top investors from around the world. This year’s Summit celebrates 15 years of social investing and included the launch of eToro’s public APIs. The APIs provide free access to real-time market data, portfolio analytics, and social features. In combination with apps built using eToro’s vibe coding platform, the APIs form the foundation for the upcoming eToro App Store where builders can publish and share their apps with millions of eToro users globally.

Further information on how eToro is democratizing quant investing can be found here .

Notes to editors

Media contacts

pr@etoro.com

About eToro

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Disclaimers:

Use of CopyTrader may not be appropriate for your individual circumstances (including, without limitation, your investment objectives and experience, time horizon, liquidity needs, financial situation, and existing holdings). As a self-directed investor, you assume full responsibility for use of CopyTrader functionality and each and every transaction in and for your self-directed account and for your own investment strategies and decisions, including, but not limited to, which investors you choose to copy. CopyTrader is an educational and operational tool made available to self-directed investors and is neither investment advice nor an investment recommendation.