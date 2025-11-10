eToro Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Net Contribution grew by 28% year-over-year to $215 million

Assets Under Administration grew by 76% year-over-year to $20.8 billion

Funded accounts grew by 16% year-over-year to 3.73 million

Announced a $150 million share repurchase program

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“We remain focused on executing our strategy across our four key pillars of trading, investing, wealth management, and neo-banking, developing new products and services that deliver value to users across every step of their investing journey. This robust product offering, combined with our unique shared social experience for users worldwide, creates a powerful flywheel that drives increased engagement and activity platform while establishing a durable competitive moat. Looking ahead, we are committed to remaining at the forefront of product development and innovation, as demonstrated by our crypto and AI initiatives, while expanding our reach both globally and within the United States through Copy Trading. As eToro continues to scale, we believe we are well positioned to capture the significant growth opportunities presented by the inevitable macro tailwinds and deliver long-term shareholder value,” said Yoni Assia, eToro's Co-founder and CEO.

“We delivered another strong quarter of profitable growth, with Net Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA increasing year over year by 28% and 43% respectively. Our results reflect the strength of our diversified revenue streams across segments and geographies, robust user engagement, and disciplined cost management, a trend that has continued into October. We continue to see momentum across key performance metrics with funded accounts up 16% and assets under administration up 76% year over year, underscoring our laser focus on increasing our customer base and share of wallet,” said Meron Shani, eToro CFO.

Share Repurchase Program

eToro today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $150 million. Such repurchases may be made through a variety of methods, including through open market transactions (including through Rule 10b5-1 plans), privately negotiated transactions, block trades and by way of an accelerated share repurchase program. Additionally, subject to market and other conditions, the Company intends to enter into an Accelerated Share Repurchase (“ASR”) agreement to repurchase approximately $50 million of its common shares under the new authorization. This authorization reflects the Company’s confidence in its long-term strategy and growth prospects, financial strength, and commitment to deliver shareholder value. eToro believes that its current share price does not fully reflect the Company’s fundamental value, and that repurchasing shares represents a prudent allocation of capital. The program also provides additional flexibility to support potential future strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, where eToro shares could serve as an effective transaction currency. The actual timing, number, manner and value of any shares repurchased will depend on several factors, including the market price of our shares, general market and economic conditions, our liquidity requirements, applicable legal requirements and other business considerations.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Product Highlights1

Net contribution increased by 28% year over year to $215 million, compared to $167 million in the third quarter of 2024.

increased by 28% year over year to $215 million, compared to $167 million in the third quarter of 2024. Net income (GAAP) increased 48% year over year to $57 million, compared to $39 million in the third quarter of 2024.

increased 48% year over year to $57 million, compared to $39 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) increased 35% to $60 million, compared to $45 million in the third quarter of 2024.

increased 35% to $60 million, compared to $45 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 43% year over year to $78 million, compared to $55 million in the third quarter of 2024, largely due to increased net contribution and disciplined cost management.

increased by 43% year over year to $78 million, compared to $55 million in the third quarter of 2024, largely due to increased net contribution and disciplined cost management. Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.60, compared to $0.51 in the third quarter of 2024.

was $0.60, compared to $0.51 in the third quarter of 2024. Funded accounts increased 16% year over year to 3.73 million compared to 3.21 million in the third quarter of 2024. This was driven primarily by ongoing user acquisition and retention efforts, as well as the acquisition of Australian investing app Spaceship in Q4 2024.

increased 16% year over year to 3.73 million compared to 3.21 million in the third quarter of 2024. This was driven primarily by ongoing user acquisition and retention efforts, as well as the acquisition of Australian investing app Spaceship in Q4 2024. Assets under Administration grew by 76% year over year to $20.8 billion, compared to $11.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

grew by 76% year over year to $20.8 billion, compared to $11.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Cash, cash equivalents and short term investments were $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2025.

were $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2025. Launched key products across our four pillars of trading, investing, wealth management, and neo-banking including AI-powered solutions, U.S. Copy Trading, 24/5 trading, futures, local savings, and eToro Money in key markets

October KPI metrics2

Consistent with its commitment to enhanced transparency and disclosure, eToro also reported the below selected monthly business metrics for October 2025

Assets under Administration (AUA) were $20.5 billion up 73% year-over-year.

were $20.5 billion up 73% year-over-year. Funded accounts were 3.76 million up 17% year-over-year.

were 3.76 million up 17% year-over-year. Capital Markets/ECC Activity Total number of trades for October was 62 million up 53% year-over-year; Invested amount per trade for October was $361 up 26% year-over-year;

Crypto Activity Total number of trades for October was 5 million up 84% year-over-year; Invested amount per trade for October was $320 up 52% year-over-year;

Interest Earning Assets for October was $8.7 billion up 55% year-over-year.

for October was $8.7 billion up 55% year-over-year. Total Money Transfers for October was $1.4 billion up 116% year-over-year.

Business Highlights

Highlights across the Company’s four strategic pillars during the third quarter include:

Trading: The Company is introducing continuous weekday trading (24/5) for all S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 stocks, enabling its global user base to access U.S. markets more easily and respond to global market movements. eToro expanded its futures offering into Europe and provided broader access to Nordic-listed stocks across Stockholm, Helsinki, and Copenhagen through Nasdaq, strengthening its global market reach.



The Company is introducing continuous weekday trading (24/5) for all S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 stocks, enabling its global user base to access U.S. markets more easily and respond to global market movements. eToro expanded its futures offering into Europe and provided broader access to Nordic-listed stocks across Stockholm, Helsinki, and Copenhagen through Nasdaq, strengthening its global market reach. Investing: Marking 15 years of social investing, eToro continued to grow its community with over 4,000 investors across 70 countries now enrolled in the Pro Investor Program 3 . The Company also launched a new suite of AI tools, enabling investors to create and customize their own strategies and dashboards, and plans to soon expand access to the eToro App Store, where users can publish and share their innovations with millions of eToro users globally. Tori, eToro’s AI-powered analyst, has seen strong adoption, with more than one-third of Club Members using it to access personalized insights that enhance their investing decisions.



Marking 15 years of social investing, eToro continued to grow its community with over 4,000 investors across 70 countries now enrolled in the Pro Investor Program . The Company also launched a new suite of AI tools, enabling investors to create and customize their own strategies and dashboards, and plans to soon expand access to the eToro App Store, where users can publish and share their innovations with millions of eToro users globally. Tori, eToro’s AI-powered analyst, has seen strong adoption, with more than one-third of Club Members using it to access personalized insights that enhance their investing decisions. Wealth Management: eToro strengthened its long-term investing and savings offering with new, localized products and subscription services. The Company introduced the eToro Club Subscription, which provides access to exclusive wealth tools, investing features, and premium rewards. As we continue expanding our savings offering to tap into a market opportunity exceeding $1 trillion, eToro is broadening access to long-term financial solutions. In the U.K., we introduced the Cash ISA, extending our range of tax-efficient savings products, while in Australia, we advanced the integration of Spaceship, enabling users to access superannuation products directly through the eToro platform.



eToro strengthened its long-term investing and savings offering with new, localized products and subscription services. The Company introduced the eToro Club Subscription, which provides access to exclusive wealth tools, investing features, and premium rewards. As we continue expanding our savings offering to tap into a market opportunity exceeding $1 trillion, eToro is broadening access to long-term financial solutions. In the U.K., we introduced the Cash ISA, extending our range of tax-efficient savings products, while in Australia, we advanced the integration of Spaceship, enabling users to access superannuation products directly through the eToro platform. Neo-Banking: eToro accelerated the localization of its money management experience, driving adoption of eToro Money across regions. eToro continued to localize its product and launched eToro money in Australia. In Europe and the U.K., users can now earn up to 4% stock back on card purchases, rewarding daily spending with portfolio growth, as well as 1% stock back on crypto deposits. eToro closed the quarter with 1.75 million eToro Money accounts while experiencing a 2.4x increase in debit cards issued sequentially quarter-on-quarter, underscoring growing user engagement and retention.

eToro’s commitment to product innovation and its efforts to expand its presence both globally and in the United States will fuel its continued growth.

Crypto Strategy: eToro continued to execute on its long-term digital assets strategy, building an integrated, multi-layered crypto ecosystem that bridges traditional finance and Web3. The Company expanded its crypto offering with more utility, staking, and yield-generating tokens in the U.S., and advanced development of its crypto wallet. eToro’s crypto wallet, which it expects to launch in the next few quarters, will enable users to participate in blockchain-based prediction markets, lending, and tokenization. These initiatives position eToro at the forefront of crypto innovation, empowering millions of users to build wealth on blockchain rails.



eToro continued to execute on its long-term digital assets strategy, building an integrated, multi-layered crypto ecosystem that bridges traditional finance and Web3. The Company expanded its crypto offering with more utility, staking, and yield-generating tokens in the U.S., and advanced development of its crypto wallet. eToro’s crypto wallet, which it expects to launch in the next few quarters, will enable users to participate in blockchain-based prediction markets, lending, and tokenization. These initiatives position eToro at the forefront of crypto innovation, empowering millions of users to build wealth on blockchain rails. Global Expansion: eToro sustained its momentum in key growth markets as the Company builds on its presence in 75 countries across the world. In the U.S., new funded accounts year to date surpassed full-year 2024 levels, fueled by a substantial expansion of cryptoassets (from 3 to 110) and the launch of staking for Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). Moreover, the recent U.S. launch of CopyTrader extends eToro’s patented technology to U.S.-based investors, enabling them to instantly copy the investment strategies of other investors.

ETORO GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands September 30 December 31 2025 2024

Unaudited Unaudited Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,093,467 575,395 Restricted cash 329 314 Short-term investment 131,000 65,000 Counterparties 294,716 224,867 Cryptoassets 93,775 113,279 Receivable from omnibus accounts 6,838 50,466 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 67,236 46,005 1,687,361 1,075,326 Non-current assets: Restricted cash 11,586 11,630 Right of use assets 40,601 44,406 Property and equipment, net 6,299 5,007 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 44,421 46,346 Deferred taxes 10,318 8,647 113,225 116,036 Total Assets 1,800,586 1,191,362 Liabilities and equities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 5,764 4,201 Current maturities of long-term lease liabilities 5,687 4,758 Payable to users 143,936 103,493 Accrued expenses and other payables 209,187 193,115 364,574 305,567 Non-current liabilities: Employee benefit liabilities, net 876 1,253 Other long-term liabilities 9,616 5,653 Long-term lease liabilities 45,327 43,546 Deferred taxes liabilities 2,185 2,968 58,004 53,420 Equity attributable to equity holders of the company: Common share premium 1,263,790 474,469 Preferred share premium 0 397,019 Treasury shares 0 (2,625 ) Advanced Investment Agreement 9,091 9,091 Other capital reserve 5,620 1,868 Retained Earnings (Accumulated deficit) 99,507 (47,447 ) 1,378,008 832,375 Total liabilities and equity 1,800,586 1,191,362





ETORO GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2025

2024 2025 2024

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue and income: Net trading income from equities, commodities and currencies 72,865 91,691 283,744 248,023 Revenue from cryptoassets 3,966,518 1,400,244 9,382,110 6,333,518 Net trading income (loss) from cryptoassets derivatives (18,395 ) 2,922 50,249 (231 ) Net interest income from users 58,850 46,036 155,342 145,568 Currency conversion and other income 24,287 15,451 70,701 54,549 Other interest income 9,410 5,001 21,005 12,288 Total revenue and income 4,113,535 1,561,345 9,963,151 6,793,715 Costs: Cost of revenue from cryptoassets 3,889,146 1,384,596 9,295,088 6,231,088 Margin interest expense 9,785 9,440 26,461 27,456 Research and development 37,906 31,143 113,380 99,080 Selling and marketing 47,901 41,945 161,701 119,150 General, administrative and operating costs 57,434 48,770 183,206 160,434 Finance and other expenses, net 2,559 961 8,351 2,151 Total costs 4,044,731 1,516,855 9,788,187 6,639,359 Income before taxes on income 68,804 44,490 174,964 154,356 Taxes on income 11,987 5,990 28,010 21,159 Net income 56,817 38,500 146,954 133,197 Other comprehensive income, net: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cash flow hedges, net of tax (1,212 ) 601 3,752 601 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax (1,212 ) 601 3,752 601 Total comprehensive income 55,605 39,101 150,706 133,798 Basic net income per share 0.66 0.50 1.78 1.72 Diluted net income per share 0.53 0.44 1.55 1.54 Weighted-average shares of common shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic 86,648,439 77,730,860 82,760,081 77,646,136 Diluted 100,396,074 86,707,195 94,580,493 86,635,250





ETORO GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2025

2024

2025 (*) 2024

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 56,817 38,500 146,954 133,197 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Adjustments to profit or loss items: Depreciation, amortization and impairment 3,153 2,798 9,152 8,240 Share-based payment 4,300 5,901 12,132 23,837 Evaluation of liabilities (5,351 ) - 3,963 - Revaluation of fair value of cryptoassets and counterparties (70,661 ) (37,983 ) (84,795 ) (31,511 ) Non-cash revenue from staking and blockchain rewards (10,336 ) (5,258 ) (27,090 ) (11,844 ) Non-cash costs from staking and blockchain rewards 7,033 3,268 18,552 7,369 Finance and other expenses, net 2,559 961 8,351 2,151 Taxes on income, net 11,987 5,990 28,010 21,159 (57,316 ) (24,323 ) (31,725 ) 19,401 Changes in asset and liability items: Decrease (Increase) of counterparties 48,376 16,549 8,543 (13,457 ) Decrease of cryptoassets 11,270 7,324 28,595 8,085 Increase of other receivables and prepaid expenses (6,342 ) (2,660 ) (13,953 ) (7,545 ) Decrease (Increase) of restricted cash (99 ) (183 ) 36 (846 ) Increase of user and omnibus accounts, net 1,983 32,335 75,588 62,042 Increase of accounts payable 1,196 13,304 564 13,283 Increase (Decrease) of accrued expenses and other payables (3,422 ) 4,125 (1,406 ) 3,751 Increase (Decrease) of employee benefit liabilities, net (498 ) (65 ) (461 ) (544 ) 52,464 70,729 97,506 64,769 Interest paid, net during the period (4,385 ) (1,056 ) (6,761 ) (3,164 ) Taxes paid, net during the period (5,667 ) (3,801 ) (13,383 ) (11,320 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 41,913 80,049 192,591 202,883 Cash flows from investing activities: Increase of Short term deposits (24,000 ) - (245,000 ) - Decrease of Short term deposits 93,000 - 179,000 - Increase of long-term investments - - (500 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (1,785 ) (287 ) (3,066 ) (2,013 ) Purchase of intangible assets (230 ) (95 ) (623 ) (343 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities 66,985 (382 ) (70,189 ) (2,356 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of options 297 326 3,730 687 Repayment of lease liability (1,122 ) (1,030 ) (3,340 ) (3,003 ) Issuance of class A common share upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts, commissions and other issuance costs (875 ) - 377,943 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,700 ) (704 ) 378,333 (2,316 ) Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalents (1,591 ) 4,247 17,337 219 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 105,607 83,210 518,072 198,430 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 987,860 503,554 575,395 388,334 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,093,467 586,764 1,093,467 586,764



(*) The Company reclassified certain items in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows within the cash flows from operating activities section for the comparative period June 30, 2025. This reclassification had no impact on the total cash flows from operating activities.

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics and Key Performance Indicators

This press release and the accompanying tables contain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards nor with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (collectively “GAAP”) metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS. The inclusion of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. eToro believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information to management regarding financial and business trends used in assessing its results of operations. eToro believes excluding specified items provides a more meaningful comparison to the corresponding reporting periods and internal budgets and forecasts, assists investors in performing analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by investors and research analysts, provides management with a more relevant measure of operating performance and is more useful in assessing management performance.

eToro urges its investors to review the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure set forth herein, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

This press release includes key performance indicators that eToro’s management uses to help evaluate the business, measure its performance, identify trends, prepare financial projections and make business decisions. eToro’s key performance indicators include Funded Accounts, Assets Under Administration and Net Contribution. Definitions of performance indicators can be found in this press release.





ETORO GROUP LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2025

2024

2025 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Net income 56,817 38,500 146,954 133,197 Finance expense, net 2,559 961 8,351 2,151 Taxes on income 11,987 5,990 28,010 21,159 Share-base payment expense 4,300 5,900 12,132 23,837 Depreciation and amortization 3,153 2,798 9,151 8,240 Employee non-cash expense 22 (524 ) 7,063 5,875 Transaction costs 421 0 10,891 0 Other expenses, net (1,351 ) 968 7,497 1,810 Adjusted EBITDA 77,908 54,593 230,049 196,269





ETORO GROUP LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2025

2024

2025

2024

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Net income 56,817 38,500 146,954 133,197 Share-base payment expense 4,300 5,900 12,132 23,837 Amortization 862 720 2,547 2,175 Employee non-cash expense 22 (524 ) 7,063 5,875 Transaction related costs 421 0 10,891 0 Other expenses, net (1,351 ) 968 7,497 1,810 Adjusted net income before tax 61,071 45,564 187,084 166,894 Effective tax rate 17.4 % 13.5 % 16.0 % 13.7 % Tax impact (741 ) (951 ) (6,424 ) (4,619 ) Adjusted net income 60,330 44,613 180,660 162,275 Basic Shares Outstanding 86,648,439 77,730,860 82,760,081 77,646,136 Diluted Shares Outstanding 100,396,074 86,707,195 94,580,493 86,635,250 Basic GAAP EPS 0.66 0.50 1.78 1.72 Diluted GAAP EPS 0.53 0.44 1.55 1.54 Basic Non - GAAP EPS 0.70 0.57 2.18 2.09 Diluted Non - GAAP EPS 0.60 0.51 1.91 1.87



Definitions of Certain Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial metric that we define as net income adjusted to exclude finance and other expenses, net, taxes on income, share-based payment expense, depreciation and amortization, employee non-cash expense, one-time transaction costs and other expense.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted diluted EPS): Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-GAAP financial metric and is calculated by dividing the Adjusted Net Income attributable to common shareholders by the diluted shares outstanding during the period. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact of the same non-recurring or non-operational items to provide investors with a normalized measure of profitability on a per-share basis.



Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income refers to a company’s net income after making adjustments for non-recurring, one-time, or non-cash items such as restructuring charges, asset impairments, acquisition-related expenses, or gains/losses from discontinued operations.

Assets under administration (AUA): AUA reflects the aggregate fair value of assets held by users within the platform, including those held by third-party partners for execution or custody services, categorized as follows:

Crypto: Includes all cryptocurrencies and users’ crypto assets held in eToro digital wallets.

Equities: Includes stocks, ETFs, and assets managed under the Spaceship program.

Cash: Includes customers’ uninvested cash (e.g., cash balances, eMoney balances, in-process cashouts), as well as cash used for margin or posted as collateral for leveraged positions.

Funded Accounts: Funded Accounts are users who have completed KYC, AML and other onboarding processes, activated their account, deposited funds, executed at least one trade at any time and have a positive account balance (invested or uninvested). Funded Accounts represent the deepest level of our user acquisition funnel and are the users from whom we generate total commission.

Net Contribution: Net Contribution reflects Total revenue and income, less the Cost of revenue from cryptoassets and Margin interest expense. We use Net Contribution to evaluate the net contributions of our users’ activity on our platform before considering the overhead costs associated with our operations.

Net Contribution consists of the following five components, each representing revenue or income divided across our products based on the distinct patterns upon which we monetize users’ activity on the platform. We evaluate the performance of our business and our success in both diversification and risk management across these five components:

Net Trading Contribution (Equities, Commodities and Currencies) is equal to our Net trading income from equities, commodities and currencies.

Net Trading Contribution (Cryptoassets) is equal to Revenue from cryptoassets plus Net trading income (loss) from cryptoasset derivatives less Cost of revenue from cryptoassets, excluding the net contributions from blockchain rewards and staking activity.

Net Interest Contribution represents Net interest contribution from users plus Other interest income plus the net contributions of staking activity, less Margin interest expense.

eToro Money comprises the vast majority of our Currency conversion and other income. It represents the income earned from our money management services, including currency conversions, withdrawals, interchange on our debit card, transfers of cryptoassets, and fees relating to our cryptoasset wallet services.

Subscriptions and Other is the remainder of Currency conversion and other income not attributable to eToro Money plus the net contributions of blockchain rewards.

Net Income: Net income represents the company’s total earnings or profit for a given period, calculated as total revenue minus all expenses, including operating costs, depreciation, interest, taxes, and other income or expenses. It reflects the company’s overall profitability according to GAAP standards.

