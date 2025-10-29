USA Rare Earth Deepens Mining Expertise with Appointment of Dr. Alex Moyes as Vice President of Mining

STILLWATER, Okla., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company) today announced the appointment of Alex Moyes, PhD, as Vice President of Mining. In this role, Dr. Moyes will lead USAR’s mining operations and drive the continued development and extraction planning for the Company’s deposit in Round Top, TX – the richest heavy rare earth, gallium, and beryllium deposit in the United States.

Dr. Moyes has nearly 20 years of experience in mining, geology, and critical minerals development. He most recently served as Director of Critical Minerals and Planning at Ramaco Resources, Inc. Dr. Moyes will use his expertise in geology, mining engineering, and techno-economic modeling to support USAR’s efforts in developing new methods for exploration, extraction, and processing of rare earth elements.

“At USA Rare Earth, we are assembling a team of world-class experts to secure, reshore, and grow America’s supply chain for heavy rare earth minerals, metals, alloys, and magnets,” said Barbara Humpton, Chief Executive Officer of USA Rare Earth. “Alex’s deep technical expertise and strategic mindset make him an outstanding addition as we move from development to production at Round Top and advance our broader vision for a resilient, American rare earths industry.”

“I’m thrilled to join USA Rare Earth at such a pivotal time for both the Company and the industry,” said Dr. Alex Moyes. “I'm particularly energized by the Company's unique capabilities, including its mine-to-magnet supply chain, domestic deposit rich in heavy rare earths, proven metal-making expertise, and one of the largest magnet production facilities outside of China.”

Dr. Moyes holds four degrees from the University of Utah: a PhD in Mining and Minerals Engineering, an MBA in Strategy and Entrepreneurship, a Master of Science in Geology, and a Bachelor of Science in Geoscience.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) is developing a rare earth sintered neo magnet (NdFeB or neo) manufacturing plant in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and intends to establish domestic rare earth and critical minerals supply, extraction, and processing capabilities to both supply its magnet manufacturing plant and market surplus materials to third parties. Rare earth magnets are critical to various business sectors and industries, including the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, AI Robotics, medical, and consumer electronics industries, among others. USAR is planning to take a broad approach to the industries it serves with the intention of providing high quality neo magnets to a variety of industries and customers. USAR's focus on developing domestic rare earth production aligns with national priorities, offering the potential of a sustainable and secure domestic supply of materials critical to key industries.

