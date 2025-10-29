Semiconductor Gas Abatement Systems Market Size to Grow USD 2.83 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Gas Abatement Systems Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Semiconductor Gas Abatement Systems Market Size was valued at USD 1.36 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.83 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.65% over 2025-2032.”

Rapid Expansion of Semiconductor Manufacturing Facilities Propel Market Growth Globally

The market's main driver is its explosive expansion, which is being driven by rising demand for next-generation semiconductors and sophisticated electronic gadgets. With semiconductor nodes shrinking, and processes become more intricate, vast amounts of hazardous process gasses are vented by a fab including fluorinated and silane-based compounds. Strict environmental control is required for these gases, which are among the most dangerous.

Government regulations are forcing fabs to install advanced abatement solutions, including as combustion systems, wet scrubbers, and catalytic units, in response to the need for worker safety and emission limitations. Additionally, the need for highly efficient, densely organized abatement systems that can manage smaller process footprints at reduced energy consumption levels is being driven by the demand for improved semiconductor production for the mobile, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computer industries.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.65% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Combustion Type, Wet Scrubber Types, Dry Scrubber Type, Catalytic Type)

• By System Type (Point-of-Use (POU) Abatement Systems, Centralized Abatement Systems, Hybrid Systems)

• By Application (Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD), Etching, Diffusion)

• By End-User (Semiconductor Manufacturing Plants, Research and Development Facilities, Specialty Material Producers)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Combustion Type accounted for around 38.10% of the market in 2024 Due to their efficiency in high gas flow rates and ability to meet stringent emission regulation. Dry Scrubber Type emerged as the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.40% due to the advantages including lower operating costs, modularity of deployment and incompatibility with next generation semiconductor processes, these systems are becoming ever more interesting for larger or even POU centralized applications.

By System Type

Point-of-Use (POU) Abatement Systems solutions dominated with about 54.84% share in 2024 as these systems are often implemented in fabs to address the need for on-site, near-tool treatment of hazardous process gases. Hybrid Systems is witnessing the fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.00% as they bring together centralized and POU features, providing flexibility and energy efficiency and making them a good fit for both new fabs and R&D environments.

By Application

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) led the market with nearly 45.08% share in 2024 as it is widely used in high volume semiconductor production as well as the large quantity of toxic process gases produced during its process. Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) are projected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 11.00% as they are widely used in all the advanced R&D facilities and pilot fabs for accurate thin-film deposition in the sub-7nm technology nodes for the semiconductors.

By End-User

Semiconductor Manufacturing Plants sector held the largest share at 70.05% in 2024 due to the high-volume production segment which produces significant amounts of hazardous process gases. Research and Development Facilities expected to be the fastest-growing vertical at a CAGR of 10.49%.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America is expected to lead over other regions by contributing a major share 25.10% due to presence of established semiconductor manufacturing centers, stringent regulatory standards, and advanced technology.

In 2024, Asia Pacific will continue to lead the world market share 10.02%, bolstered by strong semiconductor fab growth, high-volume production and advancing next-generation semiconductor processes.

Recent News:

In December 2024 , Ebara announced the launch of the LPCMN-type combustion-type exhaust gas abatement system, with sales starting in January 2025.

, Ebara announced the launch of the LPCMN-type combustion-type exhaust gas abatement system, with sales starting in January 2025. In November 2024, Baker Hughes implemented the integrated gas recovery and H₂S removal system to reduce routine flaring and improve environmental performance at SOCAR’s refinery.

Exclusive Sections of the Semiconductor Gas Abatement Systems Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING & REVENUE METRICS – helps you benchmark pricing trends by system type (Point-of-Use, Centralized, Hybrid), compare price positioning of key players, and understand revenue contribution across product lines.

– helps you benchmark pricing trends by system type (Point-of-Use, Centralized, Hybrid), compare price positioning of key players, and understand revenue contribution across product lines. OPERATIONAL & CAPACITY UTILIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate production volumes by region, capacity utilization rates, and domestic versus export consumption ratios to spot regional supply/demand imbalances.

– helps you evaluate production volumes by region, capacity utilization rates, and domestic versus export consumption ratios to spot regional supply/demand imbalances. SUPPLY CHAIN & TRADE RISK INDEX – helps you assess import/export flows, raw material availability and price trends for critical inputs (fluorinated gases, silane compounds, scrubber materials), and supply-chain concentration risk across suppliers and geographies.

– helps you assess import/export flows, raw material availability and price trends for critical inputs (fluorinated gases, silane compounds, scrubber materials), and supply-chain concentration risk across suppliers and geographies. INVESTMENT, M&A & FAB EXPANSION TRACKER – helps you monitor venture capital and private-equity activity, mergers & acquisitions, and fab/infrastructure investments that drive demand for advanced abatement systems.

– helps you monitor venture capital and private-equity activity, mergers & acquisitions, and fab/infrastructure investments that drive demand for advanced abatement systems. POLICY, INCENTIVES & TRADE IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you quantify the effect of government incentives, tax credits, tariffs, trade regulations, and environmental/emission-control policies on market growth and procurement decisions.

– helps you quantify the effect of government incentives, tax credits, tariffs, trade regulations, and environmental/emission-control policies on market growth and procurement decisions. EFFICIENCY & TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION BENCHMARKS – helps you measure energy and cost-savings (hybrid/modular system gains), emission-reduction performance, and adoption of IoT/AI-enabled smart abatement monitoring for predictive maintenance and compliance assurance.

