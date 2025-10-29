Why Does Tesla Hold Firmly to $1.3 Billion in Bitcoin While SpaceX Suddenly Moves $400 Million?

Washington, D.C., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  According to the latest report from blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence, Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX has once again transferred $133.7 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC).
Together with a previous transaction valued at $268 million, the company has now moved a total of approximately $400 million.

This sudden and large-scale transaction has caused a strong stir across the global cryptocurrency community.
Is Musk taking precautionary action ahead of a potential market correction?
Or is he strategically restructuring his assets in preparation for the next crypto bull market?

As the markets become increasingly sensitive to Musk’s every move, investor sentiment is quietly shifting
more and more people are abandoning short-term speculation in favour of stable, transparent, and sustainable income opportunities.

BC DEFI – Artificial Intelligence Computing Power Becomes the New Digital Asset

Since its founding in 2019, BC DEFI has grown into one of the world’s leading AI computing power investment platforms.
The company operates multiple high-efficiency data centres in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Scandinavia,
providing daily cryptocurrency returns to more than 10 million users in over 180 countries.

Users require no hardware and no maintenance
all returns are distributed and settled automatically and transparently via the blockchain.

Core Advantages for Investors

  • Low Entry Threshold: Start with as little as 20 USDT and receive a welcome bonus.

  • Daily Returns & AI Optimisation: Smart on-chain algorithms automatically allocate computing power for maximum efficiency.

  • Clean Energy Powered: Hydropower and solar energy are used to significantly reduce CO₂ emissions.

  • Global Trust & Compliance: A UK-registered company that has operated reliably since 2019.

Typical Earnings Plans (USDT Contracts)

Plan TypeInvestment AmountAverage Daily ReturnDuration
Free Plan0 USDT (includes 20 USDT bonus)0.8 – 1.0 USDT1 day
Standard Plan100 USDT5 USDT / day2 days
Mid-Term Plan3,000 USDT42.6 USDT / day15 days
Premium Plan10,000 USDT175 USDT / day26 days

All returns are dynamically calculated based on AI computing power and market conditions, and can be tracked in real time on the blockchain.

Three Simple Steps to Start with BC DEFI

  1. Register an Account – Visit https://bcdefiai.com to create a free account. New users automatically receive a 20 USDT trial balance.

  2. Choose a Plan – Select from the Free, Standard, Mid-Term, or Premium plans for BTC, ETH, or XRP.

  3. Earn Automatically – Once activated, the system instantly allocates AI computing power and distributes daily returns within 24 hours.

Staying Stable Through the 2025 Crypto Cycle

While Elon Musk and SpaceX shake the markets with massive Bitcoin transfers,
BC DEFI proves in practice that stable returns are achievable even during volatile times.

By combining AI-driven computing power, renewable energy, and blockchain transparency,
the platform provides global investors with a sustainable and low-risk pathway to long-term wealth growth.

Contact Information
 Official Website: https://bcdefiai.com 

 Email: info@bcdefiai.com


