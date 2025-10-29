Press Release

Eviden awarded by NATO the modernization of communications for the Spanish Air and Space Force

Madrid - October 29, 2025 - Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems, and Vision AI, announces that it has been selected by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to modernize the ground-to-air-to-ground (G/A/G) communication systems of the Spanish Air and Space Force. The €12 million contract includes the supply, installation, and maintenance of next-generation communication systems that will enhance operations at Air Traffic Control (ATC) towers across various air bases, Air Force airfields, and Air Surveillance Squadron (EVA) bases of the Spanish Air and Space Force (SASF).

The project, scheduled for completion within a maximum of 18 months, will involve the deployment of several hundred civilian and military radio systems at 35 locations across Spanish territory, providing comprehensive coverage of the mainland, islands, and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

The communications modernization encompasses a variety of radio and ground-to-air-to-ground (G/A/G) equipment, including transmitters, receivers, and transceivers operating in VHF and UHF bands, as well as multiband VHF/UHF radio transceiver systems. The contract also includes management software, recording systems, real-time systems, user training, and full system documentation.

The new communication systems are classified as mission-critical and will be in continuous operation, 24/7, 365 days a year. They will play a key role in all types of operations, training exercises and missions, including those of the 45th Air Force Group, whose primary responsibility is the transport of key government officials, such as the King of Spain, the Prime Minister, and cabinet members.

Areas of activity

In accordance with the contract specifications, the control tower equipment will support Air Traffic Management (ATM) for SASF bases and airfields. Meanwhile, the ground-to-air-to-ground systems will provide voice communication between the aircraft and the ARS (airspace coordination cell, recognized air picture production center, and sensor fusion node).

The new systems are expected to remain in service with the Spanish Air and Space Force for at least 20 years following the warranty period. Full support—including maintenance, spare parts, tools, and testing equipment—will be provided throughout this lifespan. To ensure the required performance over time, the systems feature scalable hardware and software.

In recent years, Eviden, the Atos Group product brand has established a strong presence in the defense sector, delivering cutting-edge technological solutions to strategic institutions and organizations.

“The selection of our most advanced mission-critical systems by NATO and the Spanish Air and Space Force is a testimony to the quality of Eviden’s solutions and services” said Orlando Rodriguez, Head of Mission-Critical Systems, Eviden, Atos Group. “Our teams are fully committed to ensure the rapid deployment and operational excellence of this solution that will be the backbone of the Spanish and NATO’s southern border security.”



Eviden delivers systems and services to Defense organizations to support forces coordination, decision-making and operational readiness. To learn more about Eviden’s solutions, click here.

