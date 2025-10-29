Dyadic to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DYAI), a global biotechnology company focused on the scalable production of high-value, precision engineered functional input proteins for use in life sciences, food and nutrition, and industrial biotechnology applications utilizing its proprietary gene expression platforms, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2025 and host a corporate update conference call on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in numbers: Toll Free: +1-877-407-0784; International +1-201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13751389

Webcast Link:. https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1706029&tp_key=b177e95e36. An archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after completion of the live event and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dyadic.com. To access the replay of the webcast, please follow the webcast link above.

If you have any questions that you would like to ask management during the Q&A session, please email jlavalley@dyadic.com prior to the conference call.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic’s C1 and Dapibus™ expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs. For more information, please visit www.dyadic.com.

