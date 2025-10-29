Blue Gold Limited Sets Bold New Strategy as a Market Pioneering Vertically Integrated 'Mine-to-Wallet' Digital Gold Company

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, sets out its vision, mission and strategy to become a market leading vertically integrated gold company. Blue Gold will seamlessly blend physical gold with digital innovation by tokenizing gold and aims to also give token holders the means to spend those tokens in real world situations globally.

Mission-Driven Innovation: Mine, Tokenize & Transact

Blue Gold’s mission is to unlock gold’s true potential as a borderless payment medium, introducing a gold backed currency for the first time since 1971.

The Company is building a seamless value chain, which will include mining gold, vaulting and verifying it in state-of-the-art facilities, and tokenizing it into a blockchain-based digital currency. In parallel the Company is developing a digital payment platform to enable token holders to spend their gold to buy goods and services globally.

“Blue Gold is aiming to create the first global gold-backed digital currency. It is a bold and audacious plan, but it is supported by significant macro trends that include the wider use of the blockchain to tokenize real world assets. Gold has always been a store of value, but in the past 50-years fiat currencies have become de linked to hard value, leading to significant devaluation over time. We want to return it to real-money, using the block chain,” said Andrew Cavaghan, Chief Executive Officer.

Dual-Division Model: Physical + Digital

Physical Division: The Company plans to run this division from the UK and the UAE. This division will be involved in the development and operation of long-life gold mines; as well as the acquisition of gold sourced from strategic partnerships.

The Company continues to plan for the restart of the Bogoso and Prestea gold mine, and is actively considering other gold mining acquisition opportunities in Latin America, West Africa and beyond. In the meantime, the new gold trading division will be established in the UAE to immediately start acquiring gold for tokenization.

The UK has a long tradition of mining and gold trading and vaulting, and is host to the largest gold trading exchange in the world. The UAE is an emerging global hub for gold, benefiting from political neutrality, state-of-the-art vault infrastructure, and zero tax environment.

Digital Division: The Company shall establish the headquarters for the Digital Division in the US. It will be responsible for managing an independent trust which will own the gold, acquired by the Physical Division and then tokenize it. The Digital Division will also be responsible for managing the outsourced storage and auditing of the gold, so that token holders can redeem their token for gold at any time. In addition, the division is building “Blue Gold One”: a universal, secure wallet that lets holders make instant payments, store, or transfer their gold-backed tokens, all on a regulated blockchain.

The United States provides a cutting-edge regulatory environment for blockchain and digital asset innovation, with clear legal rights for gold ownership, strong consumer protection, and access to the world’s largest pool of capital. By issuing the tokens in the US Blue Gold will be able to directly market these tokens to US citizens, giving them access to this opportunity.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company’s mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.

