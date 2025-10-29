CHAR Tech Invited to Join the Canadian Iron & Steel Energy Research Association (CISERA)

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR Tech” or the “Company”) (TSXV:YES), a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to join the Canadian Iron & Steel Energy Research Association (“CISERA”) for 2025–2026. CHAR Tech is the first biocarbon producer to join the organization.

CISERA is a national research collaboration focused on advancing net zero and decarbonized iron and steelmaking. Members for the 2025–2026 term include ArcelorMittal Dofasco GP, CanmetENERGY, Elk Valley Resources Operations Ltd, and Stelco Inc.

Participation in CISERA provides CHAR Tech the opportunity to contribute directly to research and innovation in low-carbon steelmaking. The Company will share its expertise in high-temperature pyrolysis and renewable biocarbon production, supporting the development of alternate reductants and renewable fuels that can be integrated into commercial steel operations.

“Joining CISERA aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate industrial decarbonization through practical, scalable solutions,” said Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Tech. “Collaborating alongside Canada’s key players in the iron and steel space, allows us to both learn from and contribute to the sector’s transition toward net zero.”

Through its involvement in CISERA, CHAR Tech will continue to strengthen connections across the iron and steel value chain, advancing the role of renewable biocarbon as a cornerstone in the industry’s path to sustainable production.

About CISERA

CISERA is a not-for-profit organization established in 1965 to support research and development initiatives on behalf of Canada’s steel and metallurgical coal producers. It also serves as the technical arm of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA) and has developed both short- and long-term strategic plans to address the technical challenges of achieving net-zero emissions in steel production by 2050.

The majority of CISERA-sponsored research is conducted at the Metallurgical Fuels Laboratory (MFL), part of CanmetENERGY-Ottawa. This national research facility, operated by Natural Resources Canada, is equipped to perform advanced modeling, laboratory experiments, and pilot-scale investigations

Website: http://www.cisera.ca

About CHAR Tech

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

