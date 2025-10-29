Sofwave to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:
Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference
Presentation Format: Corporate overview
Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Presentation Time: 10:40 a.m. ET
Webcast: Click Here
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Presentation Format: Corporate overview
Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. GMT
Webcast: Click Here
Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum
Presentation Format: Corporate overview
Presentation Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: Click Here
About Sofwave Medical
Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), improving the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms., as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company’s Pure Impact™ module uses EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave’s products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com
