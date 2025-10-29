Sofwave to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (“the Company”) (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

Presentation Format: Corporate overview

Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Presentation Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Webcast: Click Here

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Presentation Format: Corporate overview

Presentation Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. GMT

Webcast: Click Here

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Presentation Format: Corporate overview

Presentation Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: Click Here

About Sofwave Medical

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction lifting and cellulite using its proprietary breakthrough technology. SUPERB™, Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology, is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), improving the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms., as well as the short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite and treatment of acne scars. The company’s Pure Impact™ module uses EMS technology and is cleared for muscle toning. Sofwave’s products provide physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients. Contact: Info@sofwave.com

