Zscaler Announces New Innovations for Advanced End-to-End Monitoring, Diagnostics, and Remediation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today unveiled new Zscaler Digital Experience™ (ZDX™) innovations that help enterprises monitor and fix performance issues faster–achieving real-time insights across the internet and endpoint, cutting issue detection by 98%, and resolving issues in minutes to strengthen SLAs and minimize downtime. These enhancements deliver visibility that helps to ensure a seamless Zero Trust experience and optimal productivity for users everywhere.

Troubleshooting user issues is complex; isolating the device, network, or application is challenging. Siloed teams and legacy tools severely impact rapid root-cause identification. Industry experts believe this leads to an estimated $400 billion in annual losses from digital downtime. ZDX closes that gap by unifying device, network, and application telemetry to pinpoint root cause fast, cut time to detect and resolve, and keep users productive—all while aligning with Zero Trust.

New ZDX innovations:

Network Intelligence : Identifies ISP bottlenecks, enabling organizations to leverage Zscaler Internet Access™ (ZIA™) to reroute traffic to another Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ data center, ensuring fast connectivity and minimizing disruptions that impact user productivity. By rapidly rerouting around ISP disruptions, organizations can significantly enhance end user productivity and reduce issue resolution times from days to minutes.

: Identifies ISP bottlenecks, enabling organizations to leverage Zscaler Internet Access™ (ZIA™) to reroute traffic to another Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ data center, ensuring fast connectivity and minimizing disruptions that impact user productivity. By rapidly rerouting around ISP disruptions, organizations can significantly enhance end user productivity and reduce issue resolution times from days to minutes. Zscaler Managed Monitoring : Monitors critical SaaS and custom web apps 24/7 with multipath insights from global locations, allowing network operations to detect issues proactively, ensure application providers meet SLAs, and reduce disruptions that impact productivity. This allows organizations to hold ISPs accountable, secure compensation, and negotiate better terms.

: Monitors critical SaaS and custom web apps 24/7 with multipath insights from global locations, allowing network operations to detect issues proactively, ensure application providers meet SLAs, and reduce disruptions that impact productivity. This allows organizations to hold ISPs accountable, secure compensation, and negotiate better terms. Device Health Score, System Events, and Remediation: Delivers enterprise-wide visibility into device health and performance, helping organizations proactively address widespread hardware and software issues that affect multiple users, rather than only isolated cases. These new features allow administrators to monitor device health, optimize utilization, and remotely remediate, extending device lifecycles, saving on hardware refresh costs, and minimizing end user disruptions.



“ISP disruptions, like the recent Red Sea cable cuts, cause significant outages for businesses and end users alike,” said Dhawal Sharma, EVP of Products, Zscaler. “These innovations give enterprises end-to-end visibility and control to keep users productive, resolve issues in minutes instead of days, and ensure reliable app experiences globally—all while lowering costs by extending device lifecycles and holding service providers accountable.”

"The market has shifted from fragmented point solutions to unified security and networking platforms designed to meet the demands of a world that is increasingly dynamic, distributed, and AI-first," said Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research. "Zscaler is well-positioned in this transition to meet these demands, leveraging its globally distributed, multi-tenant cloud to consolidate functions and deliver end-to-end visibility. By applying AI across its extensive telemetry, Zscaler's new ZDX innovations further accelerate issue resolution while enhancing user experience—outcomes that isolated tools cannot achieve."

