Linkhome Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Beike Realsee to Advance AI-Driven 3D Real Estate Visualization

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LHAI), a leading AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Linkhome AI, Inc., has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Beike Realsee Technology (HK) Limited, one of China’s largest and most advanced real estate technology platforms and the backbone of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)’s 3D virtual-tour property viewing solution.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the research, development, and deployment of next-generation AI + 3D visualization technologies for real estate applications, including:

● Immersive 3D virtual-tour experiences built using Realsee’s high-precision scanning and modeling technology;



● AI-generated property videos automatically produced from listing data; and



● AI home-staging renderings that automatically generate interior design and renovation visuals to enhance buyer engagement.



This partnership marks a major milestone in Linkhome’s global technology expansion strategy and reinforces its vision of integrating artificial intelligence, fintech, and property visualization into a unified digital ecosystem. By combining Realsee’s world-leading 3D-tour capabilities with Linkhome AI’s proprietary real estate intelligence, Linkhome aims to redefine how consumers and agents search for, view, and transact properties worldwide.

“This collaboration significantly enhances our product capabilities and global technology network,” said Bill Qin, Founder and CEO of Linkhome Holdings Inc. “Real estate is the largest industry in the United States, accounting for about 18% of GDP. It is also Americans’ biggest expense—far exceeding transportation, food, and insurance. Yet the way people experience real estate remains outdated. Linkhome is committed to using the most advanced AI technologies, and through this collaboration, by integrating Realsee’s cutting-edge visualization solutions with our AI transaction platform, we aim to deliver a better home-search experience for U.S. users.”

The company expects the partnership to increase user engagement, boost property-listing conversion rates, and create new monetization opportunities through Linkhome AI’s visualization SaaS and premium content services. Management believes this collaboration will further strengthen Linkhome Holdings’ market position and drive long-term shareholder value as the company continues to scale its AI-driven real estate ecosystem.

About Linkhome Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LHAI)

Linkhome is a leading AI-powered real estate platform based in California, USA., dedicated to leveraging AI technology to revolutionize the way people search for, purchase, and finance properties. The company aims to drive the digital transformation of America’s largest industry—real estate—by providing users with comprehensive property information and fintech solutions that help Americans achieve homeownership faster and more easily.

About Beike Realsee Technology (HK) Limited

Beike Realsee Technology is a global provider of digital-space and 3D-visualization solutions. As a subsidiary of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE), Realsee specializes in 3D scanning, spatial computing, and AI-driven virtual-tour technologies that enable developers, agents, and consumers to experience property spaces with unmatched accuracy and realism.

As a leading tech company offering integrated digital-space solutions, Realsee has built the world’s largest 3D spatial database, replicating over 50 million spaces and holding more than 600 authorized global patents.

