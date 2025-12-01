Linkhome Launches AI Advertising Platform and “Pay for Closing” Model, Accelerating Monetization Strategy

Los Angeles,California, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LHAI), an AI-powered real estate technology platform, today announced the official launch of Linkhome AI Ads, its new artificial intelligence–driven advertising system. The rollout marks a significant milestone in the company’s revenue strategy as it continues scaling its proprietary AI ecosystem.

Powered by Linkhome’s multi-modal real estate AI model, Linkhome AI Ads platform is designed for homebuilders, mortgage lenders, real estate agents, insurance providers, and adjacent residential industries such as interior design, moving services, furniture retail, and private education. Linkhome expects the system to become a core driver of its next-generation monetization engine, aiming to help transform platform traffic into a more targeted, data-driven marketplace.

Introducing “Pay for Closing”: Zero-Upfront Cost for Agents

In parallel with the AI Ads launch, the company also introduced Pay for Closing, a performance-based customer acquisition model providing real estate agents leads with no upfront advertising fees. Linkhome generates revenue only when a referred buyer successfully closes a transaction, collecting a negotiated share of the earned commission.

Based on U.S. Census Bureau and HUD data, the median U.S. home price in Q2 2025 was $410,800(MSPUS Report, updated July 2025, source: FRED — St. Louis Fed). With a typical 3% buyer-agent commission ($12,324), a closed transaction sourced through Linkhome may generate approximately $4,930 in platform revenue. This illustrative example is for explanatory purposes only and actual results may vary.





“This model reduces financial risk for agents and fully aligns incentives with transaction success,” the operations team added. “It further embeds Linkhome into the full transaction cycle — from search, to financing, to close.”

Expanding Revenue Streams Through AI

Linkhome currently generates revenue through:

Real estate transaction commissions

Cash Offer services

Mortgage and financing services

With the addition of Linkhome AI Ads and Pay for Closing, the company expects meaningful expansion in advertising and performance-based revenue over the coming fiscal year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected product performance, revenue impact, market adoption, business strategy, operational growth, and future financial results.

These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Risks include — but are not limited to — changes in real estate market conditions, fluctuations in mortgage interest rates, regulatory developments, competitive pressures, technology adoption rates, third-party data availability, operational execution challenges, and macroeconomic conditions.

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting Linkhome Holdings Inc. can be found in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Linkhome

Linkhome Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LHAI) is an AI-driven real estate technology company headquartered in California. The platform is committed to leveraging artificial intelligence and financial technology to transform the largest real estate market in the United States—empowering Americans to find, finance, and move into homes faster and better.

Through its AI Real Estate Model, financial services capabilities, and intelligent transaction automation tools, Linkhome provides buyers, sellers, agents with a seamless, end-to-end real estate experience.

For more information, visit: www.linkhome.com

Media Contact

Linkhome Media Relations

Vinira Kaisar

Phone: (800) 680-9158

Email: info@linkhome.com