Linkhome AI Introduces Home Humanoid and Quadruped Robots

Irvine, California, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LHAI) today announced the initial introduction of its home humanoid robot and quadruped robot product lines, which are currently under development and designed for residential and multi-scenario applications. The initiative represents a significant milestone in the Company’s expansion of artificial intelligence from digital platforms into the physical world, advancing an integrated intelligent living ecosystem that combines AI-powered home search with smart living solutions.

The newly introduced robots focus on key residential use cases, including family companionship, basic household assistance, residential environment inspection, and safety monitoring. Powered by artificial intelligence algorithms and an integrated hardware-software architecture, these products are designed to enhance convenience, safety, and intelligence in everyday home living.

By integrating its AI-powered home search platform, smart living systems, and intelligent robotic applications, Linkhome AI continues to strengthen its technology stack across residential scenarios. The Company aims to support users throughout various stages of the housing lifecycle—from home discovery and move-in to ongoing home management and family services—delivering a more seamless and systemized intelligent living experience.

Linkhome AI stated that the robotics initiative represents a natural extension of the Company’s artificial intelligence capabilities into the physical world. By combining spatial data, behavioral data, and intelligent execution within residential environments, the Company is exploring more comprehensive and multi-dimensional smart living solutions, laying the groundwork for broader future applications.

From a strategic perspective, Linkhome AI will continue to enhance its proprietary AI real estate foundation models and progressively build an open and scalable intelligent living ecosystem centered on housing and daily life. The Company plans to advance product iteration and commercialization in a measured manner, in alignment with market feedback and regulatory requirements, while maintaining a long-term focus on technological innovation and sustainable value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding Linkhome AI’s business strategy, product development, technological capabilities, market opportunities, and long-term growth plans. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges related to technological development, market acceptance of new products, regulatory and compliance requirements, competitive conditions, and general economic factors. Additional risks include uncertainties related to product development timelines, commercialization and manufacturing scalability, and the ability to obtain or maintain any necessary regulatory approvals for products. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

