Linkhome Launches AI Agent to Enhance the Home Buying and Financing Experience

Irvine, California, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (“Linkhome” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate and financial technology platform, today announced the launch of its Linkhome AI Agent, an intelligent assistant developed to streamline how users search for properties, evaluate opportunities, and navigate mortgage-related processes.

For many homebuyers, property search and financing often involve fragmented workflows, multiple platforms, and extensive documentation. Linkhome’s AI Agent is designed to help reduce these complexities by providing a conversational, AI-driven interface that assists users throughout key stages of the home buying journey.

The Linkhome AI Agent enables users to interact with property and financing-related information through natural language conversations. Current functionalities include:

AI-assisted property search based on user preferences

Multilingual interaction to improve accessibility for diverse users

AI-driven property insights and market context analysis

Investment-oriented informational support

Guidance for preparing commonly required mortgage information

Linkhome expects to progressively expand the AI Agent’s capabilities as part of its ongoing platform development strategy, including features intended to support scheduling, transaction coordination, and additional user assistance tools.

“Buying a home and securing financing can be overwhelming, largely due to the amount of data, paperwork, and coordination involved,” said Bill Qin, Chief Executive Officer of Linkhome. “Our AI Agent is designed to handle many of these time-consuming and procedural tasks, helping users navigate the process more efficiently while improving transparency and overall user experience.”

By integrating artificial intelligence into a unified interface, Linkhome aims to simplify user interaction with traditionally complex real estate and mortgage workflows. The AI Agent is intended to assist users in organizing information, exploring scenarios, and completing preliminary steps associated with property and financing decisions.

Linkhome emphasizes that while the AI Agent may enhance efficiency and user experience, certain aspects of real estate transactions and mortgage decisions inherently require human judgment, professional expertise, and regulatory oversight. Licensed professionals remain central to final transaction and financing outcomes.

Linkhome Holdings Inc. is an AI-powered real estate and financial technology company focused on improving how users search for properties, analyze market information, and access mortgage-related services. The Company’s platform integrates artificial intelligence technologies with real estate and financing workflows to enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties,including regulatory, market adoption, and technological development, and AI model performance risks, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

