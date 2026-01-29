Linkhome Launches AI-Powered Mortgage Services on Its Platform

Irvine, California, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkhome Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LHAI) today announced the official launch of AI-powered mortgage services on its real estate platform. The new service allows users to access mortgage-related services directly through the Linkhome platform, further enhancing the Company’s end-to-end, technology-driven homebuying experience.

The AI-powered mortgage services are provided through Linkhome Mortgage Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary acquired by Linkhome Holdings Inc. Linkhome Mortgage Inc. is a licensed U.S. mortgage company registered with the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS). The company has initially been authorized to conduct mortgage-related business in the State of California and operates in full compliance with applicable state and federal regulatory requirements.

With the introduction of AI-assisted mortgage functionality, users on the Linkhome platform can now submit mortgage applications online and receive intelligent guidance throughout key stages of the loan process. These AI-powered tools are designed to streamline application workflows, assist with document preparation, and improve overall processing efficiency while maintaining regulatory compliance and transparency.

By integrating licensed mortgage services directly into its platform, Linkhome aims to reduce friction between property discovery and financing, offering users a more connected and efficient homebuying journey. The Company believes that the combination of artificial intelligence and regulated mortgage operations represents an important step toward modernizing the residential real estate and mortgage experience.

“Launching AI-powered mortgage services on our platform marks an important milestone in the development of our company,” said Bill Qin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Linkhome Holdings Inc. “By leveraging artificial intelligence, we are enhancing the real estate and mortgage experience and working toward building a one-stop platform for home transactions and financial services, making the homebuying process simpler and more accessible for American consumers.”

Linkhome Holdings Inc. plans to continue strengthening its AI-driven platform and expanding functionality across real estate and financial services, with the goal of delivering technology-enabled solutions that further simplify the homebuying process.

About Linkhome Holdings Inc.

Linkhome Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven real estate platform focused on integrating artificial intelligence with residential real estate and financial technology services. Through its platform, Linkhome provides AI-powered property search, intelligent homebuying tools, and mortgage-related solutions designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and accessibility throughout the homebuying process. By leveraging advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, Linkhome aims to simplify key stages of property discovery, purchase, and financing, helping make homeownership more accessible.

