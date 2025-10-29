EagleNXT Partners with Makville to Bring Cutting-Edge Drones to Egypt

Cairo-Based Makville Business Consultation is newest authorized distributor in EagleNXT global network

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Makville Business Consultation, based in Cairo, Egypt, as an authorized distributor for EagleNXT senseFly drones.

This strategic partnership expands EagleNXT’s global reach, bringing advanced drone technology to customers in Egypt and the surrounding region. Makville Business Consultation will distribute EagleNXT’s advanced drone solutions, empowering businesses and professionals with state-of-the-art tools for aerial mapping, surveying, and data collection. The agreement positions Makville to handle strategic business development for EagleNXT across Egypt’s different sectors, facilitate and support opportunities for senseFly drone products, and ensure seamless access to high-quality drone technology for end-users.

“Partnering with Makville Business Consultation is a testament to our trust in their ability to provide our family of products and technology to support the unmanned market demand in Egypt,” said Bill Irby, EagleNXT CEO. “Makville’s expertise and regional presence make them an ideal partner to deliver exceptional value and support to our customers. This is another step in our strategic global expansion, and how customers around the world continue to look to EagleNXT for fixed wing drone solutions.”

Makville’s CEO shared their commitment to the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to engage with the marketplace in Egypt for fixed-wing drone solutions. We look forward to our Egyptian customers learning more about how EagleNXT senseFly drones answer all the potential uses for unmanned systems in the high-potential Egyptian market,” said Mostafa Elkabany, CEO of Makville Business Consultation. “After experiencing EagleNXT’s exceptional technology, sustainable R&D approach, and the professionalism, loyalty, and passion of their team, we became confident that they are the ideal partners for such advanced UAV collaborations.”

This partnership underscores EagleNXT’s commitment to expanding access to advanced drone technology worldwide, enabling industries such as agriculture, construction, and environmental monitoring to leverage precise and efficient aerial solutions.

Potential uses for fixed wing drones in Egypt include:

Agriculture, crop health monitoring and irrigation optimization

Pesticide use

Archaeological surveying and heritage preservation

Infrastructure inspection

Defense and border security operation



About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

