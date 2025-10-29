Sono Group N.V. Reports Strong Commercial Momentum at Major European Trade Shows; Expands Market Reach with Dual November Exhibitions

Munich, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono Group N.V. (Nasdaq: SSM) (hereafter referred to as “Sono” or the “Company”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH, hereafter referred to as “Sono Solar” or “Subsidiary”), the solar technology company, today announced significant commercial progress by its operating subsidiary Sono Solar following successful exhibitions at NUFAM (Karlsruhe) and Busworld Europe (Brussels), where the company’s solar-integration technology attracted substantial interest from European OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and commercial fleet operators. Sono Group confirmed that Sono Solar will participate in two simultaneous industry-leading trade shows in November, SOLUTRANS in Lyon and METSTRADE in Amsterdam, to capitalize on opportunities in both road-transport and marine segments.



Validated Commercial Traction at NUFAM and Busworld



At NUFAM (September 25–28, Karlsruhe), Sono Solar showcased commercially viable solar applications for the commercial-vehicle sector, including solutions for liftgate power, telematics, idle-reduction, and auxiliary-battery life extension. The exhibition featured a fully integrated refrigerated-trailer solution developed with established partner MTTE (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries – Thermal Transport Europe), combining MTTE’s electric transport refrigeration unit (eTRU) and battery pack with Sono Solar’s photovoltaic modules and proprietary intelligent charge controller. The system was presented directly to target customers, generating qualified leads in temperature-controlled logistics.



At Busworld Europe (October 4–9, Brussels), MAN, one of Europe’s leading bus and coach manufacturers, premiered their first fully electric coach, MAN Lion’s Coach E, and showcased the vehicle with Sono Solar’s fully operational Bus Kit; the world-premiere coach also won the show’s sustainability award. This MAN-endorsed demonstration marked a significant validation milestone and underscored the technical maturity and commercial readiness of Sono Solar’s integration platform for transport applications, generating a robust pipeline of follow-on discussions with multiple manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers.



Expanding Presence Across Multiple Segments in November



SOLUTRANS 2025 (Lyon Eurexpo, November 18–22): Europe’s leading road and urban-transport exhibition, where Sono Solar will advance customer and partner discussions across trailer, truck, and van segments.



METSTRADE 2025 (RAI Amsterdam, November 18–20): The world’s largest marine-equipment trade show, where Sono Solar will pursue opportunities in marine applications. Building on growing inbound interest from marine OEMs and system integrators, Sono Solar will highlight its intelligent charge-controller technology, designed for mobile use and capable of directly charging traction (drive) batteries rather than auxiliary systems only, presented together with a long-standing module partner.



Commercial and Strategic Outlook



Public on-vehicle demonstrations by established OEMs at NUFAM and Busworld validate Sono Solar’s integration approach and support ongoing commercialization across temperature-controlled logistics and commercial transport. Rising interest from marine industry players further underscores the versatility of the company’s core technology, which enables direct high voltage battery charging to extend range and reduce operating costs across diverse mobile platforms.



Meeting Requests



Companies interested in pre-arranged meetings at SOLUTRANS or METSTRADE are invited to contact Sono Solar’s commercial team in advance via sales@sono-solar.com.



ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

Sono Group N.V. (Nasdaq: SSM) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH, operating under the brand name Sono Solar, are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every commercial vehicle solar. Our disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of commercial vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility. For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Solar, and their solar solutions, visit sonogroupnv.com and sono-solar.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, BlueSky, Truth Social, and X.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project", "target", “will” and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the intentions, beliefs, or current expectations of the Company and its subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH (together, the “companies”). Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and could cause the companies’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to: the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions precedent set forth in its recent securities purchase agreement (“Securities Purchase Agreement”) and exchange agreement (“Exchange Agreement”) entered into with YA II PN, Ltd. (“Yorkville”); the timing of closing the transactions contemplated by the Securities Purchase Agreement and the Exchange Agreement; the impact of the transactions contemplated by the Exchange Agreement and Securities Purchase Agreement on the Company’s operating results; our ability to maintain relationships with creditors, suppliers, service providers, customers, employees and other third parties in light of the performance and credit risks associated with our constrained liquidity position and capital structure; our ability to comply with Nasdaq continuing standards; our ability to achieve our stated goals; our strategies, plan, objectives and goals, including, among others, the successful implementation and management of the pivot of our business to exclusively retrofitting and integrating our solar technology onto third party vehicles; our ability to raise the additional funding required beyond the investment from Yorkville to further develop and commercialize our solar technology and business as well as to continue as a going concern. For additional information concerning some of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on our website at ir.sonomotors.com. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely, such as the actions of courts, regulatory authorities and other factors. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.





