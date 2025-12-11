Sono Group N.V. Subsidiary Sono Solar Wins European Transport Prize for Sustainability 2026 for Solar-Powered Refrigerated Vehicle Solution

Munich, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono Group N.V. (Nasdaq: SSM) (hereafter referred to as “Sono” or the “Company”, parent company to Sono Motors GmbH, hereafter referred to as “Sono Solar” or “Subsidiary”), the solar technology company, today announced that its subsidiary Sono Solar has been awarded the European Transport Prize for Sustainability 2026 (ETPN) for its solar solution for refrigerated vehicles.



Presented by the trade journal TRANSPORT, published by HUSS-VERLAG, the European Transport Prize for Sustainability honors forward-looking products and concepts that combine environmental and climate protection with economic efficiency and social responsibility in the commercial vehicle and logistics sector. With its integrated solar technology designed specifically for refrigerated trailers and trucks, Sono Solar’s solution convinced the jury and won in the category “Energy Supply & Charging Infrastructure for Commercial Vehicles.”



The awarded system combines automotive-grade solar modules with a high-voltage solar charging architecture that generates electricity directly on the vehicle. The solar energy is used to power the refrigeration unit and auxiliary consumers, improving the vehicle’s range, CO₂ footprint, and total cost of ownership without requiring changes to driving behavior or charging infrastructure.



“This award is a clear signal from the industry that solar is becoming a structural part of how commercial fleets decarbonize and manage costs,” said George O’Leary, Managing Director of Sono Group N.V. “Being recognized in “Energy Supply & Charging Infrastructure for Commercial Vehicles” confirms that our technology is viewed as a scalable building block in that transition. It also supports our view that Sono is operating in a part of the transport value chain where long-term regulatory and economic trends are working in the same direction.”



At the ETPN gala, Sono Solar shared the stage with industry heavyweights such as Daimler Truck, MAN, Scania, Krone, Schmitz Cargobull and Trailer Dynamics. Being recognized in this environment highlights how integrated solar solutions for commercial vehicles are gaining traction across the established transport and logistics ecosystem.



Georg Zurmühl, Head of Commercial, who accepted the award on behalf of Sono Solar, adds: "I had the pleasure of many insightful conversations with decision-makers from leading OEMs and body manufacturers at the gala. It was clear that the market is looking for quick-acting solutions - and that solar energy on vehicles hits exactly the right note."



Sono Solar is working with OEMs, fleet operators, and bodybuilders to establish solar as a standard energy source on commercial vehicles: from vans and trailers to coaches and city buses. The company’s technology is designed to be modular and vehicle-agnostic, enabling integration into both new vehicles and retrofit applications.



About the European Transport Prize for Sustainability (ETPN)



The European Transport Prize for Sustainability (ETPN) is awarded by the newspaper TRANSPORT (HUSS-VERLAG). The aim is to highlight sustainable practices in the transport and commercial vehicle sector and to recognize solutions that combine environmental and climate protection with economic competitiveness.

ABOUT SONO GROUP N.V.

Sono Group N.V. (Nasdaq: SSM) and its wholly owned subsidiary Sono Motors GmbH, operating under the brand name Sono Solar, are on a pioneering mission to accelerate the revolution of mobility by making every commercial vehicle solar. Our disruptive solar technology has been developed to enable seamless integration into all types of commercial vehicles to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions and pave the way for climate-friendly mobility. For more information about Sono Group N.V., Sono Solar, and their solar solutions, visit sonogroupnv.com and sono-solar.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, BlueSky, Truth Social, and X.





